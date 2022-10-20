BGHS to host Les Artisans

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the finest and longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

Shop unique finds such as wall art, stained glass, garden art, string art, leather goods, crocheted items, fabric crafts, quilts, woodcrafts, upcycled and recycled vintage goods, jewelry, seasonal wreaths and decor, painted glass and wood, laser-etched wood and glass, custom tumblers and pens, local honey, paper crafts, doll clothes, handmade bath products, holiday teas and essential oils, handmade ornaments and much more.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have warm and cozy brunch and lunch offerings. LoveALatte will be selling coffee and cider to sip while shopping. And Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of their delicious coffeecakes.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history, including the Log Cabin Schoolhouse restoration.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact Coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair booth rentals and door donations raise funds for the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s LeTourneau Home Museum, Log Schoolhouse Restoration and Adrian Richard Heritage Preserve in Bourbonnais.