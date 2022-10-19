Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 19-25

<strong>Strong Neighborhoods Fest</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, a Strong Neighborhoods Fest will be hosted outdoors at the Community Cup Church of the Nazarene parking lot, 900 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee. Families are invited to stop by for free resources, beverages and food provided by the Kays Kitchen Food Truck, raffle prizes, giveaways and more.

This event is completely free, and all are welcome at attend. Registration is not required for participation, but families are encouraged to do so in order to help organizers determine an estimated head count. Registration is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/3VzjgFD" target="_blank">bit.ly/3VzjgFD</a>.

In addition to browsing resources from 15-plus local social service providers, attendees will be able to “Bop with A Cop” — jamming along to tunes spun by Officer Travis Garcia, of the Bourbonnais Police Department. This event was made possible in partnership by Strong Neighborhoods, the Youth Empowerment Program and support from Ascension Saint Mary Hospital.

In the case of inclement weather, activities will be moved indoors.

<strong>Zonta German Fest</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Kankakee Train Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the Zonta Club of Kankakee will host a German festival including a German buffet, live music, family-friendly activities and more.

The day also will feature an Oompah Band, kids crafts, sing-a-longs and German beer. Tickets cost $25 and include dinner and activities. Admission for children ages 3 to 11 costs $10.

For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3EO91Hv" target="_blank">bit.ly/3EO91Hv</a>.

<strong>Broken Mary: A Journey of Hope</strong>

At 3 p.m. Sunday at Bishop McNamara Catholic School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, there will be a presentation from Kevin Matthews, Chicago radio personality. He is the author of “Broken Mary,” his story of his early years in radio and comedy, his career, his struggle with MS, his awakening to the dignity of women and his chance encounter with a broken statue of Mary. The event is free and family-friendly.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.bmcss.org" target="_blank">bmcss.org</a>.

<strong>Central High School presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’</strong>

Central High School's Theatre Department invites community members to "Be Our Guest" when they present performances of Walt Disney's "Beauty and the Beast." Two Saturday performances, at 2 and 7 p.m., are scheduled. The final performance will be 2 p.m. Sunday.

Performances will be held in Central's Miner Auditorium, 1134 3100N Clifton. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $7. Children 3 and younger, seated on the lap, are free. Tickets also will be available at the door before performances for $10.

For tickets, contact Cheryl Weber at 815-694-2321 or <a href="mailto:cweber@cusd4.org" target="_blank">cweber@cusd4.org</a>.

<strong>Harbor House/MHN presentation</strong>

Harbor House and The Mental Health Network of Kankakee County present "Better Together: How Faith Communities, Providers, and Government can Collaborate to Promote Wellness." The event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in KCC's Iroquois Room. A continental breakfast is provided. Registration is free for those not seeking a CEU (CEUs available for $10).

To register, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/FaithandMH" target="_blank">bit.ly/FaithandMH</a>.

<strong>Oct. 19</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Oct. 20</strong>

<strong>Fall Frame Festival</strong>

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Dunlap Vision, 719 Almar Pkwy, Bourbonnais, will host its third annual Fall Frame Festival. Join for a night of discounts, sweet treats, raffles and shopping with frame reps.

<strong><strong>» 815-932-1116</strong></strong>

<strong>Oct. 21</strong>

<strong>17th Annual Fall Fundraiser</strong>

At 6 p.m. Friday at Kankakee Knights of Columbus, the Kankakee County Drug Court will be hosting its 17th annual fall fundraiser.

<strong><strong>» <a href="https://www.kankakeecountydrugfree.com/events" target="_blank">kankakeecountydrugfree.com/events</a></strong></strong>

<strong><strong>Drive-Thru Trick or Treat</strong></strong>

From 6-8 p.m. Friday at Bradley West Elementary School, 200 W. State St., Bradley, the Bradley PTO will be hosting a trick-or-treat event.

<strong>Oct. 21 & 22</strong>

<strong>A Night in Sleepy Hollow</strong>

Bourbonnais Township Park District is celebrating 30 years of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” presented by Shoup Manufacturing, Fieldstone Credit Union and Fannie May. The spooky fall favorite will be held at Perry Farm Park on Oct. 21 and 22. Family-friendly activities include rides, games, reenactments, food and fun. A Night in Sleepy Hollow is a tradition that has been on the grounds of Perry Farm Park for 30 years. The Sleepy Hollow Village area features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, campfire, vendors and more. Fall-themed food is available with fun for the entire family.

The re-enactment by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>Oct. 22</strong>

<strong>The Well Grand Opening</strong>

From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Well, a new coffee shop in Manteno, will host its grand opening. The shop is located at 47 ½ W. Second St., Manteno; next to the Square on Second.

<strong>Yoga on Schuyler</strong>

At 8:30 a.m., join Align Light Yoga at the Kankakee Farmer's Market right on the street for a free yoga event.

It is recommended to bring your own mat (for those who do not own one but want to participate, let a team member know upon arrival).

The class will be led by Marissa Lynn.

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Downtown Walking Tour</strong>

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Kankakee Public Library will host an Historic Downtown Kankakee Walking Tour. Available to the first 15 people who sign up. Following the tour at noon at the library, join for a local history Q&A with local author and historian Jack Klasey. The Q&A is free and open to all with no registration required.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>815-939-4564</strong>

<strong>Howl-O-Ween Weekend</strong>

Starting at 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Kankakee River State Park will host a Halloween Fun Day for campers at the Potawatomi Campground. The fun will include judging for the best-decorated pumpkins, and the best Halloween campsites. From 5 to 7 p.m. there will be trick-or-treating and, at 9 p.m., a family Halloween movie will be shown.

<strong>»</strong> <strong>Reservations: <a href="https://www.camp.exploremoreil.com" target="_blank">camp.exploremoreil.com</a></strong>

<strong>Ladies of Pembroke Book Club</strong>

From 2 to 4 p.m. at the NABVETS Building, 13161 E. Central Ave, Pembroke Township, the Ladies of Pembroke will host a book club meeting to discuss “As The Wicked Watch” by Tamron Hall. There will be a discussion with co-author Shawn Taylor. Refreshments will be served and a door prize will be available.

<strong>Trunk-or-Treat in Manteno</strong>

From 2-5 p.m. at Manteno Sportsmen's Club’s north end campground, the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club Women’s Auxiliary will host the third annual trunk-or-treat event. One bag of candy per car will be provided. There will be hot chocolate and prizes for the best-decorated vehicle.

<strong>» Vehicle sign up: 815-630-0756</strong>

<strong>Bradley American Legion Trunk or Treat</strong>

From 5-7:30 p.m. at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, candy (while supplies last) will be available for kids of all ages. Sign up for vehicle decorating and help pass out candy.

<strong>» 815-939-9113</strong>

<strong>Fight Club Survivor Fall Basket Bingo</strong>

Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park, for the bi-annual basket bingo. The entry fee is $20 and proceeds benefit Fight Club Survivor, a local nonprofit that assists women with breast cancer. There will be vendors, food and prizes. This is a cash-only, family-friendly event.

<strong>Fall Comedy Showcase</strong>

After a two-year hiatus, SAY Productions will host their Fall Comedy Showcase on Oct. 22 at Off The Vine in Momence, 121 E. Washington St., Momence. Bert Young will host the show. Entertainers include Marcus Davis Hendricks, Tom Feeback and Mike Mountain. There are two shows that start at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $12. This is a 21-and-over show because of the venue and content.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:exitstageleftcomedy@gmail.com" target="_blank">exitstageleftcomedy@gmail.com</a> (Bert Young)</strong>

<strong>Oct. 23</strong>

<strong>Market 102/Not In Our House</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, The Grow Center and Harbor House will host a domestic violence prevention project. There will be activities for kids and families, including bounce houses and games. The Center also will host Market 102, a farmers' market.

<strong>Oct. 24</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

The State’s Attorney’s Office is once again providing Mobile Senior Safety Fairs throughout Kankakee County, which deliver vital information and resources to seniors and their caregivers, all within their own neighborhood. The event will be at Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, 665 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais. The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:CBorchardt@k3county.net" target="_blank">CBorchardt@k3county.net</a>; 815-936-5829</strong>

<strong>Oct. 25</strong>

<strong>Veteran event at Perry Farm</strong>

At 11 a.m., Vietnam Veteran Mike Pitts will speak at the beautified Vietnam Veterans Memorial marker at Perry Farm Park near the farm house.