Daughters of American Revolution celebrate 100 years

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution are preparing to celebrate 100 Years of Service. The 100th anniversary celebration will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.

For those looking to learn more about DAR and those who believe they might be eligible to join the chapter, current chapter members look forward to meeting and assisting.

RSVP by Nov. 4 to <a href="mailto:DHARF92@aol.com" target="_blank">DHARF92@aol.com</a>.