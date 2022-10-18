Bradley Bourbonnais Academic Foundation hosting Business After Hours

BOURBONNAIS — The Bradley Bourbonnais Academic Foundation will be hosting a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours from 4:30-6 p.m. Nov. 9 at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

Various student clubs will be highlighted. The organization will offer tours of the school at 5 and 5:30 p.m. The Foundation raises money for scholarships and teacher grants. Since its inception, more than $388,000 has been given.

For more information, contact Executive Director Laurie Blake at lblake@bbchs.org or 815-937-3707, ext. 6003.