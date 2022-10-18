A different take on the strong, silent type

For the second week running, TCM offers an original documentary about film history. Running just under one hour, the 2022 “TCM By Design: The Joe Caroff Story” (7 p.m.) profiles one of the most influential people you’ve never heard of.

Caroff comes off as a genuinely humble and unassuming guy, someone more likely to talk about his wife of 70 years and her work as a social worker than brag about his career that saw him working with notable figures such as Norman Mailer, the Beatles, Clint Eastwood, Sean Connery and Woody Allen.

At his most basic, Caroff worked as a graphic designer, primarily in print. Raised by a frustrated artist emotionally incapable of nurturing his talented son, Caroff demonstrated his gift very early. As a student at Brooklyn’s Pratt Institute, he was assigned to work with French exile and poster designer Jean Carlu. Their collaborative propaganda posters for the U.S. government during the early days of World War II now hang in the Museum of Modern Art. Carlu taught Caroff to use type in an evocative manner, a lesson that lasted throughout Caroff’s career.

After serving three years in the military, Caroff worked as a freelance book cover artist. Among his masterpieces was the jacket for Mailer’s “The Naked and the Dead,” which earned him the attention of filmmakers. His design for the poster for “West Side Story” remains an icon. A regular contributor to the promotional efforts for United Artists in its creative heyday, he would fashion the 007 logo for the letterhead of the production company behind the first James Bond film, “Dr. No.” Its combination of the number 7 with a pistol has endured for decades and is seen as a masterpiece of the artform. But because he merely was designing “stationery,” he received a grand sum of $300 for the image.

His “Bond” acclaim would get him jobs creating the posters for Sergio Leone’s “A Fistful of Dollars” and its sequel. He made the movie poster for “A Hard Day’s Night” (1:15 a.m.) as well as “Cabaret” (11 p.m., TCM, TV-14). He devised his own typeface for the “Last Tango in Paris” poster, an image that some feel is more memorable than the film. He collaborated with the bombastic Joseph E. Levine as well as the brusque, laconic Woody Allen, who refused to engage in small talk with Caroff. But Allen liked his work enough to hire him more than a dozen times, most notably for “Manhattan” (8 p.m., TV-MA), for which Caroff created a typeface made up of the city’s skyline.

Caroff’s career lasted well into the 1980s. He loves talking about the jobs that got away, most notably the poster for “The Untouchables,” starring Kevin Costner.

Caroff’s TV work includes the ABC News logo, as well as one for “20/20,” a job he thinks he could have done better. A graphic linking the ABC logo with the Olympic rings brought him a payday he’s embarrassed to discuss.

Few people alive can talk about type with greater passion. While left unsaid here, it’s clear his career’s end coincides with the rise of computer graphic design, not to mention the passing years. Born in 1921, Caroff is still alive and still being “rediscovered” and reappreciated — at 101.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

