RANDALL: It's that time of year

You know, the time of year that you are scrambling to find warmer clothes because it’s starting to freeze over night? Yesterday I had that urge. I was tired of trying to find warm clothes within my summer clothes to wear to work, so when I got home last night, I started the project.

The swapping of the clothes is something we need to do at least twice per year and to be most effective, you need to not only swap but purge as well.

Do you ever think your closets might be too small? Does it cross your mind you might be hanging onto too much, and that’s why your closets seem small?

It’s so easy for us to add new clothes to our wardrobe; hence, our closets, but rarely do we remove clothes permanently. There needs to be a process for the purging as well.

I began last night’s project by first going through the shelving that surrounds the inside of my closet. I have my leggings and athletic pants in one pile, a second pile for all my jeans, a third pile for long sleeve shirts, a fourth pile of shorts and, finally, a couple piles of sweatshirts.

I thoroughly went through every pile. The leggings pile contained a lot of different kinds — all black. I was able to weed out all the ones that were out of style. Because I had added new ones that were in style, it was easy to part with the older ones — even though I thought they were in good shape, I knew in my heart I would want to be “out of style.” So, the pile of discards began.

I then tackled my jeans. I proceeded to try them all on. I did not need to try on the leggings as you know they can stretch in and out as I gain and lose the same 10 pounds over and over.

But jeans are a different story — you need to try those on. I had jeans that were more than five years old in that pile. Some I hadn’t worn for a few years. Still in decent shape but also replaced with new ones that weren’t faded and worn.

I parted with several but did hang onto the “wish-I-could-fit-into-these” pair of jeans and a pair of Levi’s because every one needs one pair of Levi’s. So, the pile dwindled down to a manageable amount, and the discard pile grew.

Next stop was the long sleeve shirts. I love a long sleeve shirt and usually buy one from my vacations so I can be reminded of all the great places I have been. Those vacation T-shirts wear out and get old, so I found several I could part with.

One was easy to part with because I had replaced it with another one from the same location. Having a son in San Diego means I have at least one nice vacation out there per year. I bought a T-shirt five years ago on my first visit, and it’s been well loved and replaced with a newer one this last year.

When I tackled my shorts, I got rid of all the ones that were huge on me (if you keep clothes that are too big, you might be tempted to grow back into them). I also got rid of some that were just old and grungy looking. Not a look I wanted to portray any longer.

Plus, there were many I hadn’t worn in several years. If you aren’t wearing them, then why let them keep taking up space?

This project of tackling the shelves in my closet took at least an hour and probably a little longer. The stack of discards was about 3 feet high. I was pretty proud of myself.

My next step is to tackle the hanging clothes and swapping out summer for winter clothes.

As you attack your closet, keep in mind some of the reasons to part with your clothing: items that are old and grungy, items that are too big, items that have been replaced with newer models, items that you just haven’t worn in a while and items that are not your style anymore.