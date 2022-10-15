REEL TALK: Refreshing romantic comedy pulls from Shakespeare

Shakespeare himself would be laughing and proud of this refreshing iteration of the classic “Romeo and Juliet” reimagined as “Romeo and Rosaline” with a few twists and turns.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever as Rosaline Capulet, the daughter of Adrian (Bradley Whitford), as she secretly sees Romeo Montague (Kyle Allen) on that familiar bedroom balcony; a forbidden love as the two families continue to feud.

The star-crossed lovers attempt to find a way to marry and run off into the sunset to live in their cabin in the woods, but Dad has a different goal: Rosaline is to marry a man of his choosing. As luck would have it, she misses her opportunity to be with Romeo, and this is when he meets — you guessed it— Juliet.

Of course, Rosaline is set up with the handsome Dario (Sean Teale) with whom she has no attraction and asks only to help her reconnect with Romeo. Her schemes — feeling a bit similar to an “I Love Lucy” plan — backfire, pushing her in what ultimately will be the right direction.

“Rosaline” follows the stereotypical rom-com formula complete with a gay best friend, creating a fun, fast-paced story that never misses a beat. It also stays true to Shakespeare’s tale as it augments this classic with a raucously funny backstory.

We know exactly what’s going to happen, as it does follow a formula, but that doesn’t detract from the story. It shows us if given the right screenplay, the right actors and the right tone, you can make a new favorite in this genre.

Intertwining current-day themes and attitudes as well as social commentary, Rosaline incites female empowerment in a time when men rule the roost. She’s spunky and defiant. With a father who battles his love for his daughter with the era’s expectations, the story tees up plenty of comical situations that both Dever and Whitford relish.

And when you add characters such as Nurse Janet (Minnie Driver) with her side quips, Paris (Spencer Stevenson) with his obvious-yet-funny comments and Steve the Courier (Nico Hiraga), you look forward to how they’ll spin their portion of the tale.

To make Shakespeare fun and fresh is no easy feat, but that can’t happen without Dever, and she rises to the task with ease. Dever possesses previously unseen comedic chops, and with her supporting cast, it gives us depth and laughs — a very satisfying combination. Whitford, of course, makes us chuckle as soon as he enters a scene, but it’s the chemistry of this cast that gives it that extra shine.

If you know the story of Romeo and Juliet, “Rosaline” becomes even more fun, but even if you’re not a Shakespeare fan, you’re going to love every minute of this refreshing new romantic comedy.

Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars

"Rosaline" is streaming on Hulu.