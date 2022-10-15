New on the bookshelf: Oct. 15, 2022

<strong>Memoir is wonderful company</strong>

With “Acceptence,” Emi Nietfeld’s basic story is homeless in Hennepin County to Harvard to Google, Facebook, love, marriage and a memoir. The outcome is known and yet the book is gripping, fascinating, funny and thought-provoking. I read it quickly after Nietfeld hooked me with a perfect opening paragraph in which she describes her wary, attempted introduction of her new in-laws to her unreliable, damaging mother, a hoarder whose feces-infested home Nietfeld had to leave as an adolescent.

The opener sets the uncompromisingly candid tone of the book. We follow her striving and surviving repeated stretches of homelessness, boarding school and sexual assault. She triumphs but questions the costs.

This is pointedly not a feel-good tale of a kid who beat the odds. Instead, Nietfeld questions and critiques the systems that left her in a sort of parental limbo and compelled her to leverage her trauma for entry into the educational elite and eventually economic stability. While the book isn’t an outright indictment of the Hennepin County foster care system, it’s impossible to read it and not wonder what could have been done to make it better. Nietfeld’s book and her life are extraordinary accomplishments and she’s wonderful company.

— Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune

<strong>Merging of puns and reflections</strong>

Reading Kathleen Rooney’s “Where Are the Snows” is much like walking into an echo chamber from which you emerge enlightened, amused and shaken. In each poem, sounds, ideas and positions rise, repeat and mutate, as in this line from a poem on outer space: “Black hole as home for the Holy Ghost? Holey ghost. Wholly ghost.”

Beckett-y puns and reflections finally merge and unify to show, elegantly, the complexity of the common idea they are addressing. Many of the poems explore single concepts, like light, or the moon, or demons, through a series of inspiringly bold statements and observations that bounce off each other and propel themselves forward in ways that can be, at the book’s highest moments, freeing.

Rooney seems to be by turns confiding in the reader, delivering an engaging lecture and performing a rangy monologue in which each new prose stanza and, subsequently, each poem, becomes part of a composite portrait of a life spent in intense awareness, as if dispensed by someone pacing on a stage and stopping regularly to launch a brilliant statement into the darkness.

Many of these stanzas could also, though, function as their own wired, self-contained poems, at times intensely musical.

— Max Winter, Star Tribune

<strong>Sequel can be standalone story</strong>

“The House of Fortune,” Jessie Burton’s fourth novel for adults, is that rare, double-headed beast. It is a sequel to the author’s first book, “The Miniaturist” (2014), an acclaimed work of historical fiction which enchanted legions of readers. But it is also a standalone novel that can be enjoyed by those who have not yet immersed themselves in the unique world of that exquisite debut. Burton returns to her main setting and brings back several characters, but the most welcome recurring feature is her skilled storytelling.

The book opens in the Brandts’ house in Amsterdam one cold January morning in 1705. It is Thea’s 18th birthday, a bittersweet occasion as it prompts her to reflect on the mother she never knew who died in childbirth. Thea often asks her father, Otto, who her mother was and why he never speaks of her, but he remains as tight-lipped about Marin Brandt as he does about his time as a slave in Surinam.

“The House of Fortune” would be an even rarer beast if it were superior to “The Miniaturist.” It isn’t, but rather than a pale imitation of that novel, it is a worthy and frequently captivating companion piece.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune