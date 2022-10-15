Mock Police Stops event for youth set for Oct. 27

Daily Journal staff report

From 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Kankakee Area Career Center, 4083 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais, there will be a Police Stops event. The evening of discussion will include Mock Stop and Police Simulations to continue creating a bridge between law enforcement and the community.

Participants must be 16 years old to register and must not have attended a past event, as participation is limited to the first 21 people who register. One free meal per registrant will be provided.

The event is a collaborative effort between the Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee Area Career Center, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, City Life Center, Project Sun, Kankakee United, Youth Empowerment Program and Harbor House.

To register, go to <a href="https://forms.gle/pMADJtvJ8JJGE1Lh9" target="_blank">forms.gle/pMADJtvJ8JJGE1Lh9</a>.