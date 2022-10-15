Library Life: Week of Oct. 16

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Incredible Bats: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 3 and older are invited to meet and learn about bats along with other mammals. Register on the library’s website.

• AniManga Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through high school are invited to watch anime, draw, explore your favorite manga series, enjoy themed snacks and more. Register on the library’s website.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join to building fantastical structures that will be displayed in the library.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, adults are invited for a group book club.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for trivia.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults are invited discuss “Eat Better, Feel Better,” by Giada De Laurentiis.

• Murder Mystery Camp: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 12-18 are invited for a Murder Mystery Camp. Work with the Grundy County Coroner’s Office to learn how to evaluate a crime scene.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Smooth Showcase: From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, there will be a night of fun, food and fellowship featuring live musical performances.

• License Plate Stickers: The library currently is selling license plate renewal stickers for $5. Bring renewal information like you would to the DMV.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Game Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, teens are invited for drop-in game night featuring Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.

• Fall Fest: From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, celebrate the annual Fall Fest with yard games, a haunted schoolhouse, trunk-or-treat and a scavenger hunt. Costumes are encouraged. Sign up by visiting/calling the library.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Poe Discussion: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join a presentation of “The Essential Edgar Allen Poe.”

• Fall Fair: From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, join the library at the Square on Second for the annual Fall Fair.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks; “The Girl from Guernica” by Karen Robards; “Treasure State” by C.J. Box.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Hallow-Read: During the month, all ages can participate in this reading challenge to log books and win prizes.

• Community Read: At 6 p.m. Wednesday will be an author event featuring “Pie” by Sarah Weeks.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544