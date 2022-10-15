Angelo to present Real Ghosts of the Kankakee Valley

Daily Journal staff report

Real Ghosts of the Kankakee Valley will be presented at 1 p.m. Oct. 28 at Kankakee Community College.

The presentation will take place in Room D212. The event is free and open to the public.

Former Daily Journal Managing Editor Phil Angelo will explain legendary ghosts and tales of the macabre from the area. These are stories that have been reported, in one form or another, during the years. Topics covered will include:

• The Watseka Wonder, a young lady who channeled the dead.

• The Blue House Spectre, a Civil War ghost seeking his wife.

• The deceased Kankakee brothel keeper who might rattle a window or two at her old place of business.

• The Joliet man who was a suspect in the Jack the Ripper murders.

• The Papoose’s Cradle, an infant Indian haunting from the Potawatomi days.

• The Chucky horror movies that were filmed, in part, at Shapiro.

• The Bradley public park that’s really a graveyard.

• The eerie tunnels under the old Manteno State Hospital.

The presentation is part of the Lifelong Learning Institute series at KCC. The Halloween-themed event is designed to enlighten rather than frighten.