A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What do you believe in?

With age comes many a-thing. And, despite what skincare advertisements lead us to believe, it’s not all bad.

One of the benefits of aging is wisdom; being able to reflect on past experience to know right from wrong, what’s best for you and why things work the way they do.

Another one of the benefits is embracing what we feel. When we’re young, we have a tendency to want to fit it and not ruffle the feathers of the norm.

While the desire to fit in never fully goes away, we have more of a desire to stand out from (or stand up to) our peers regarding what we believe. I’ll give you an example.

When I was younger, I was embarrassed to admit just how much I love McDonald’s. A trivial thing, I know, but I assumed it would be met with disdain over its “unhealthiness” and that it’s “gross.” I don’t remember the exact day or age, but I do remember one day thinking, “I’m just going to embrace this.”

Now, whenever McDonald’s comes up in conversation, I don’t hold back on my love for it. Who cares about the naysayers? They’re my tastebuds and it’s my wallet.

OK, that’s a silly example — but you get what I’m driving at.

In the musical “Hamilton,” Alexander Hamilton says to Aaron Burr, “If you stand for nothing, Burr, what will you fall for?”

Think about that for a second, and ask yourself, “What do I believe in?”

Going back to my original point, at a younger age, I didn’t have much of an opinion on anything. I was very go-with-the-flow, believed what I was taught and just kind of kept my mouth shut. As I’ve gotten older and have met different people with different ideas and points-of-view, it’s become more important to me to do my own research and own thinking to figure out what it is I believe in.

One of those things was choosing to eliminate red meat from my diet. Eventually, I’d like to go fully vegetarian (though I still have the occasional burger), but it’s a start.

Because I believe in forming your own opinion on things, I won’t go into the specifics of why I chose this path — it’s not my business what you eat. (Also, I know this sounds counterintuitive to my earlier declaration about loving McDonald’s, but my staple is a McChicken and fries…or, if it’s morning, hotcakes or a cinnamon roll.)

I give this example because, before, I would just eat whatever. Now I’m more conscious of what I do and don’t want in my diet; and I’m proud of myself for sticking to that.

Another thing I’ve formed as a belief is shopping for resale/thrift clothing versus new, “fast fashion.” My main motivator for this is environmental, but as things continue shifting from quality to quantity, it seems like a waste of money to buy “new” when better-quality items are still circulating.

I, of course, have stronger beliefs than just these examples, but this isn’t the place to get deep into political brouhaha.

My point in all of this is to embrace what you believe in, no matter how big or small it may be.