A Night in Sleepy Hollow turns 30, returns Oct. 14

Bourbonnais Township Park District is celebrating 30 years of “A Night in Sleepy Hollow” presented by Shoup Manufacturing, Fieldstone Credit Union and Fannie May. The spooky fall favorite will be held at Perry Farm Park on Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22. Family-friendly activities include rides, games, reenactments, food and fun.

A Night in Sleepy Hollow is a tradition that has been on the grounds of Perry Farm Park for 30 years. The Sleepy Hollow Village area features games, barrel train rides, hay rides, laser tag, campfire, vendors and more. Fall-themed food is available with fun for the entire family.

The re-enactment by the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association features tales inspired by the 1820 story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” by Washington Irving. The story tells of the character Ichabod Crane and his encounter with the Headless horseman, a ghostly figure that haunts the town of Sleepy Hollow. The folklore is acted out by KVTA performers, as guests become part of the Sleepy Hollow story.

Most shows for the re-enactment are sold out, but there are limited tickets that are selling quickly. There is no charge for the Village of Sleepy Hollow. Attendees can purchase games and activity tickets along with food concessions at the event. Presale activity tickets can be purchased at Perry Farm House and Exploration Station, a children’s museum.

A Night in Sleepy Hollow is sponsored by Peoples Bank of Kankakee County, First Trust Bank of Illinois, Piggush Engineering Inc., Commonwealth Credit Union, Belson Steel Center and Visit Kankakee County.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>, or call 815-933-9905.

<strong>WHAT:</strong> A Night in Sleepy Hollow

<strong>WHEN:</strong> Oct. 14 & 15; Oct. 22 & 23

<strong>WHERE:</strong> Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais

<strong>TICKETS:</strong> <a href="https://www.btpd.org" target="_blank">btpd.org</a>