This weekend at the movies: Oct. 14, 2022

<strong>‘Halloween Ends’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em>

Four years after the events of Halloween in 2018, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards Umansky.

<strong>‘Amsterdam’</strong>

R, 134 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/comedy.</em> Set in the ‘30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert DeNiro and Taylor Swift.

<strong>‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’</strong>

PG, 106 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/musical.</em> When the Primm family moves to New York City, their young son, Josh, struggles to adapt to his new school and friends. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile that loves baths, caviar and great music. The two become fast friends, but when evil neighbor Mr. Grumps threatens Lyle’s existence, the Primms must band together to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. Starring Shawn Mendes, Winslow Fegley, Constance Wu and Javier Bardem.

<strong>‘Bros’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Monica Raymund and Guillermo Díaz.

<strong>‘Smile’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner.

<strong>‘The Good House’</strong>

R, 114 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/Comedy.</em> Hildy Good, a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney.

<strong>‘Don’t Worry Darling’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/horror.</em> Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

<strong>‘See How They Run’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Mystery/comedy.</em> In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. Starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Barbarian’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

<strong>‘The Invitation’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. She uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Garrett Hedlund and Alana Boden.

<strong>‘Clerks III’</strong>

R, 105 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> After suffering a massive heart attack, Randal enlists friends and fellow clerks Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to help him make a movie about life at the Quick Stop. Starring Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes and Rosario Dawson.