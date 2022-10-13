Central High School presents 'Beauty and the Beast'

Central High School’s fall musical production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” features a cast of 43 CHS and John L. Nash Middle School students along with a full directorial staff and stage crew.

Their efforts will be presented live on stage in Central’s Miner Auditorium at 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Reserved advance tickets are available now for $7 by contacting Cheryl Weber at cweber@cusd4.org or by calling 815-694-2321 during regular school hours. Tickets the day of the show will cost $10 per seat.

“Beauty and the Beast” is a love story, a tale as old as time, that is also about finding your way in the world and redemption. Anna Winkel portrays Belle, and Lucas Gifford plays the Beast. Gaston, the village braggart who sets his sights on both Belle and the Beast, is played by Evan Donnelly. His sidekick, LaFou, is played by Dante Mumper with Nathan Kohn cast as Maurice, Belle’s father.

Lead Enchanted Objects are Brady Perzee (Lumiere, the candlestick), Katherine Winkel (Cogsworth, the clock), Julia Hilgeman (Mrs. Potts, the tea pot), Carter Shule (Chip, the tea cup), Sammy Perzee (Babette, the feather duster) and Karmen Cody (Madame De La Grande Bouche, the chest of drawers).

Lead ensemble cast members include Isabelle Hemp as the Narrator/Villager; Nick Gifford as the Young Prince/Villager/Enchanted Object and Riley Behrends as the Old Begger Woman/Villager. Silly Girls and Napkins are played by Hannah LeClair, Rory Campbell, Aislyn Rohlwing and Kourtnie Beherns. Ben Kuipers can be seen as Monsieur D’Arque, a Villager and an Enchanted Object. Bryce Hensler, Anna Poole, Lilah Meredith, Gracyn Allen, Savannah Johnson and Bella Kempen all have Lead Ensemble roles as Wolves, Villagers and Enchanted Objects.

Ensemble cast members portray Villagers and/or Enchanted Objects. This list includes Leah Johnson, Amelia Regnier, Lilly Gray, Shyann Johnson, Emma Glenzinski, Lacey Kasper, Abby Ryan, Allison Webb, Molly Grob, Liam Lohrbach, Kailee Gilbert, Jersey Bruckman, Khloe Epley, Sophia Sherrill, Jenna Siergiej, Jovie Siergiej, Lorcan Cody and Helen Harris.

A large production such as this requires a lot of help behind the scenes. “Beauty and the Beast” is directed by Amy Sides, with Kelly Gifford as Assistant Director. Vocals are under the direction of Maggie Prendergast, and Bri Dayton is the show’s choreographer. Brad Mietzner of BAM Stage Lighting is handling the lighting design, and Kevin Norden is the sound engineer. The videography, photography and promotional posters are produced by Steve Scoggan, and Scott Hanson is designing the program. Recent Central graduates Ella White and Christa Hickman are the Stage Manager and Tech Assistant, respectively.

Student crew members include Madisynn Rosenbrock, Paityn Rosenbrock, Jackson Gray, Isabela Ortega, John Fatka, Jenna Griffin, Cassie Marion, Keira Donnelly and Alexa White. In addition, a great many parents, family members and friends have spent long hours with costumes, sets, program ads, makeup and the like in order to assure “Beauty and the Beast” will be a success.

Central High School is at 1134 3100 N, Clifton.