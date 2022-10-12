'Barney': How a toddler favorite inspired nihilistic rage

Sometimes the simplest things reveal profound and even sad aspects of human nature. Peacock streams the 2022 documentary “I Love You, You Hate Me,” a two-part look at “Barney and Friends,” a TV and VHS phenomenon of the last decade of the 20th century.

The lovable, huggable purple dinosaur was the creation of Sheryl Lee, a Dallas-area mother who couldn’t find entertainment appropriate for her toddler. A former teacher, she researched stories and narrative styles that might appeal to the pre-K set and discovered they responded to pleasant, affirmative messages and a great deal of repetition. Everything that made a 3-year-old’s eyes light up with delight easily could drive an older viewer to distraction.

“Love” is filled with a lot of contemporary interviews with the architects of the “Barney” success, including Lee and Connecticut PBS executive Larry Rifkin, who decided to air “Barney” after his daughter wouldn’t stop playing the videotape. “Barney” quickly became PBS’s most popular children’s show. We also hear from fellow PBS star Bill Nye (“The Science Guy”) who, similar to Lee, made up a program — and a cottage industry — on his own and on the fly.

For reasons explained and explored here at great length, “Barney” provoked a crude and even violent backlash. Young adults, mostly men, seemed to relish in hating the purple dinosaur, even though, as Nye observes, it was meant for 2-year-olds.

Some on “I Love You” try to tie the anti-Barney backlash to the cynical nature of the era’s pop culture, citing grunge rock and Jerry Springer. Others take a longer view, explaining anything seen as monotonously pleasant is going to provoke a negative response.

Everyone who has grown up with television has gone through the rather natural stage of loving a show and then dismissing it as “something for babies.” I recall a work colleague describing the sitcom “Alf” as the first show his young son grew to hate and seeing that as a significant milestone.

So, is the anti-Barney phenomenon a metaphor for the impotent rage of the Gen-X era, or does it point to something more universal? The craze reached an apotheosis of sorts when NBA star Charles Barkley beat up the purple dinosaur in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live.” This might have provoked laughs, but it hardly was original. “SNL” in its earliest days included the “Mr. Bill” cartoons, depicting the predictably violent end to an adorable clay creature.

It seems trashing the innocent is something hardwired into adolescents of all ages and eras. “I Love You” recalls, in its own sick way, a memorable line from Shakespeare’s “King Lear”: “As flies to wanton boys are we to the gods; They kill us for their sport.”

• And Barney isn’t the only childish thing we refuse to put away. Netflix launches the eight-part “Easy-Bake Battle.” “Queer Eye” talent Antoni Porowski hosts this cooking competition in which talented cooks compete to make something delicious using only the old Hasbro toy. I hope they don’t try baking with an LED lightbulb!

Written by Peter Cook and directed by Stanley Donen, the 1967 comedy “Bedazzled” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-14) updates the Faust legend to London’s swinging scene and has the devil (Cook) offering a short-order cook (Dudley Moore) seven wishes for his soul. Needlessly remade in 2000.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

