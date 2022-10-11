Will Arnett and Wendell Pierce lend voices to documentaries

As autumn colors descend, some might be looking for someplace lush and green. Netflix streams the new nature docuseries “Island of the Sea Wolves,” a sustained look at a natural refuge found on volcanic rock in Canada’s British Columbia. Surrounded by some of the world’s roughest seas, this island is home to bears, seals, wolves, verdant rainforests and towering pines that offer nesting areas for bald eagles and other raptors.

“Sea Wolves” offers a special challenge for its narrator, Will Arnett, the voice of Netflix’s most memorable character, BoJack Horseman. Can a voice that most associate with dripping irony complement the soaring visuals and natural splendors of a North Pacific paradise? It’s interesting to see, or rather hear, the “Arrested Development” star play against type.

• The sports documentary “38 at the Garden” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14) reaches back a full decade to recall an improbable NBA story that challenged cultural expectations.

As sports franchises go, the New York Knicks have a patient if passionate fan base that has waited decades between championships. So, Knicks fans were ready to pounce on a positive story back in 2012, when point guard Jeremy Lin scored 38 points against the Los Angeles Lakers. Lin was in the midst of a scoring hot streak long enough to be proclaimed “Linsanity” by New York’s tabloid media.

The Lin phenomenon ran counter to type, as he was Taiwanese American and a Harvard graduate to boot, two backgrounds rarely associated with NBA superstardom. Lin was the first Asian American to play in the NBA and the first to play in a championship season in 2019, when he wore the uniform of the Toronto Raptors. Since 2019, he has been playing in the Chinese Basketball Association.

• “Becoming Frederick Douglass” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) recalls a man born in slavery who would go on to become one of the most read and respected men of the 19th century, a public speaker who attracted larger audiences than even Mark Twain, among the most popular draws of his time.

Douglass would escape from slavery at a time when the institution and his status as another man’s property were viciously enforced at every level, from the bounty hunter to the Supreme Court.

He would travel to England and gain renown as a public speaker, attracting enough supporters to raise funds to buy his emancipation and return to America as a legally free man. He would challenge the abolitionist movement by arguing for racial equality at a time when even the most radical had their public doubts about the abilities of the long-enslaved. Years into the Civil War, he goaded a reluctant President Lincoln to announce emancipation, an act that, he argued, would rob the Confederacy of its labor and inspire the newly free to join the Union Army.

In many ways, Douglass emerges from history as not only a spokesman for racial justice, but as the very model of the American dissenter, a gadfly who reminded a complacent majority of how far the country had fallen short of its promise and potential.

Wendell Pierce provides the voice of Frederick Douglass.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A series of muggings hits close to home on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Istanbul intrigue on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Gavin and Eve make a break for it on “La Brea” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• A treasure hunt may explain the death of a geologist on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Max’s mandatory sick day meets resistance from the staff on “New Amsterdam” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Romeo and Juliet, cartel style, on “The Rookie: Feds” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Spencer Tracy headlines a cast including a who’s who of comedy (Edie Adams, Milton Berle, Sid Caesar, Buddy Hackett, Ethel Merman, Dorothy Provine, Mickey Rooney, Dick Shawn, Phil Silvers, Terry-Thomas, Jonathan Winters and dozens more in cameos both credited and uncredited) in the 1963 treasure hunt “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G). Directed by Stanley Kramer, it features an extended cartoon title sequence by graphic designer Saul Bass.