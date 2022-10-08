New on the bookshelf: Oct. 8, 2022

<strong>Frothy tale of growing up</strong>

What an odd feeling it must be, to go back to high school 20 years after graduation, to live in the same dorm you lived in as a teenager, and then to turn around and see the boy — now a man — who broke your heart way back in senior year.

This surreal deja vu is at the core of Miriam Parker’s second romantic novel, “Room and Board.” Gillian Brodie, graduate of the Glen Ellen boarding school in California’s wine country, packed up her broken heart and headed East right after graduation. After Yale, she went on to become a publicist to the stars, making work her entire life, until one of the stars betrayed her and torpedoed her career.

Now, her chic Greenwich Village apartment sublet, her big-windowed office shut down, she slinks back to Glen Ellen to work as a “dorm mom,” supervising the students who live on campus. And there, unloading his daughter and her gear for the first day of classes, is the flop-haired, charming Aiden who — she suddenly realizes — she has never gotten over.

Wine and wineries — and grapes, and cheese and stunning California views — add atmosphere to this frothy tale about growing up and second chances.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Don’t miss ‘Fox Creek’</strong>

Trouble has returned — for the 19th time! — to the northern Minnesota town of Aurora, population 3,700. That’s a lot of mayhem, even for a fictional place, and former sheriff Cork O’Connor is hip-deep in it in “Fox Creek,” the latest addition to William Kent Krueger’s mystery series.

Three guns-for-hire have come looking for a woman who has taken refuge with Henry Meloux, forcing the ancient Anishinaabe healer (and recurring character, if you’re not in the know) to escape into the wilderness with the woman and Cork’s wife. Cork is hard on their heels as he tries to unravel who the woman really is, why these men are looking for her and who hired them.

Adding to the urgency is the vision of Henry’s death that has visited the healer. Cork is hesitant to put much stock in it (his relationship with the spiritual returns again and again throughout the series), but there’s no doubt that Henry is in trouble. And the race is on.

Krueger wastes no time plunging into the action, using present tense to maintain immediacy and ratcheting up the tension through interspersed points of view in short, taut chapters. The author has consistently called himself a storyteller, not a writer, as if the one was somehow lesser than the other.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune

<strong>Companion to prize-winning ‘Dopesick’</strong>

Beth Macy’s “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis” is bursting with lucid and crucial argumentation.

Macy’s 2018 book, “Dopesick,” offered a relentless, deeply researched account of the legal pursuit and case against the Sackler family, who tried to protect the billions of dollars they made dominating the market for painkillers by misrepresenting OxyContin as hardly addictive.

Faced with widespread negative research findings and soaring overdoses, the manufacturer had handed doctors luxury vacations and free dinners. The family was finally compelled to declare bankruptcy in a settlement that, alas, also granted them immunity from prosecution.

“Raising Lazarus,” the companion volume to “Dopesick,” celebrates an admirable handful of humble practitioners fighting against this commercially administered plague. Its heroes, portrayed in their gritty, tedious, complex situations, include officials in state and federal regulatory apparatus, nurses, doctors and former addicts who have organized harm-reduction measures such as informal clean-needle exchanges, testing for hepatitis and distribution of Naloxone and Buprenorphen, which has been shown to ease the painful withdrawal (“dopesickness”) that keeps addicts addicted.

— Mark Kramer, Star Tribune