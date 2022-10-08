Library Life: Week of Oct. 9

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Fostering 101: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join the Kankakee County Humane Foundation to learn about fostering pets.

• Trivia Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join for “Gilmore Girls” trivia.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Wacky Science: Sessions happen at 4 and 5 p.m. Monday. Session one is ages 5 to 7; session two is ages 8 to 10.

• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday is the Diverse Authors Book Club.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m., a screening of “Marmaduke” will be held.

• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 12 to 17 are invited to socialize with other teens and talk all things anime.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for Bingo with the Books.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• YA Movie Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there is a drop-in movie night featuring “The Hate You Give.”

• Game Night: At 6 p.m. Oct. 18, teens are invited for drop-in game night featuring Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the One Book, One Community group to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.

• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, enjoy fun board games.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith; “Lightning Strike” by William Krueger; “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544