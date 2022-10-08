Jack Sikma, 'Wichert Wonder,' to headline Hundred Club

More than 40 years ago, Jack Sikma, Kankakee County’s “Wichert Wonder,” won the NBA championship in 1979 with the Seattle Supersonics.

He was only in his second professional season. He made the All-Rookie team one year earlier after starring at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.

Sikma was a new NBA All Star in that title year, the first of seven times he would make the All-Star team. His 33 points led the Sonics past the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference Finals. The Sonics dispatched the then-named Bullets 4-1 in the finals.

It was the only NBA championship for the Sonics. They were the last team to win an NBA title and later relocate out of town. Packing up in 2008, they are now the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sikma remembers the championship year as a career highlight, one, he says, that as a young player he might not have properly appreciated at the time.

On Wednesday, he will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of The Hundred Club of Kankakee County.

In the NBA, Sikma had been an immediate success. In the 1977 draft, he was picked eighth. Of the seven players picked ahead of him, only Bernard King is in the Hall of Fame today.

There’s a story about the young Sikma, first reported in Sports Illustrated, where Sonics General Manager Zollie Volchok was asked “if he would consider trading Jack Sikma for Moses Malone.”

“I wouldn’t trade Jack Sikma for the resurrection of Marilyn Monroe in my bedroom,” Volchok said.

Sikma said the story still brings “a smile to my face.” Volchok, he says, was a good and funny guy who helped the Sonics “hit their stride” and prosper in Seattle.

Sikma shared that Seattle was a city that “loves its basketball.” In 1979-80, the year after the title, the Sonics had set a league home attendance record of 21,725 per game.

“The whole city,” he said, “can’t wait to get another team.” The Sonics wound up leaving because the community couldn’t figure out a way to get the team a new stadium.

Sikma fondly recalls that championship season and he fondly recalls his roots in Kankakee County.

His father put up a hoop on the family garage. Sikma would shoot, shoot, shoot, until the sun set, dribbling in the dirt until dusk. Those shooting skills carried through the rest of his career.

In 1987-88, Sikma led the NBA in free-throw percentage, making more than 92 percent of his attempts, denting a list that had been dominated by Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Calvin Murphy, Reggie Miller and Rick Barry.

“Shooting is a matter of repetition,” he said.

He got good enough in high school to lead St. Anne downstate at a time when Illinois had two school sizes in basketball. It now has four.

“It was a fun run and a great experience,” Sikma recalled.

He returned to St. Anne High a year ago when they named the school’s basketball court after him.

Proud of his Wichert Wonder nickname, which he credits the Daily Journal for publicizing, he says his community was tied together — in a good way.

“Life was simple, and it was a healthy and unique experience [to grow up there].”

On Sundays, the town would gather at the Wichert Reformed Church.

“It was the foundation,” he said, “for whatever good has happened in my life.”

Sikma as a center was a pioneer in the game, a sharp-shooting tall man, officially listed as 6 feet, 11 inches. He played professionally at a time when teams were built around centers and just about every team had a great one.

“For longevity, you have to put Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] at the top of the list,” he said when talking about his contemporaries.

But Sikma also had to battle Moses Malone, Bill Walton, Dan Issel, Artis Gilmore, Bob Lanier, Hakeem Olajuwan, Patrick Ewing and Robert Parish.

Every game, Sikma said, you were facing a “big, strong, talented opponent. They just kept coming.”

But Sikma survived and thrived because he could move away from the basket and hit the mid-range jump shot. When he got to Milwaukee, Coach Del Harris had him shooting beyond the three-point arc, opening up the lane for the rest of the team.

In retirement now, Sikma still maintains some basketball contacts. He plays a little golf, and he helps his wife, who is a realtor.

In his talk, Sikma plans to touch upon the purpose of The Hundred Club.

“It provides security” for the families of police officers and firefighters, he said. He also plans to talk about his induction into the basketball Hall of Fame and his journey through basketball.

“I’m not a preacher,” he said, “but I plan to talk about a lot of good.”

“I’m looking forward to it.”