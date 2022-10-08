HOSEK: 72 hours in Branson, a captivating experience in the Ozark Hills

Branson, Mo., is the entertainment mecca of the mid-south. A city of countless performance theaters, a 61-acre theme park — not to mention zip lines, wax museums, mini-golf courses and a plethora of restaurants.

I’ll admit that we hadn’t planned on visiting Branson. On our list of sites and destinations yet to be visited, Branson was not near the top. Added to that was the fact that I was battling the onset of a cold. However, friends had offered us the use of their condo and Kathy thought it would be fun. So with that, and a sense of anticipation, we set-off for the Ozark hills of Missouri and the self-described “Live Entertainment Capital of the World.”

After a missed exit and a couple of wrong turns (I really need to embrace technology) we arrived in Branson after a 9-and-a-half hour drive. One of the first things we discovered was that this is definitely hill country; hence “Ozark Hills.” There was a certain amount of roller-coastering though spectacular countryside involved in arriving to our destination.

The second thing we discovered was the traffic. Lots of it. We had arrived on a Saturday afternoon during the height of weekend visitor-induced bumper-to-bumper congestion on The Route 76 Strip. Everyone was polite and patient but slow. Being new to the experience we were not yet aware of Branson’s system of three alternate colored routes — Blue, Red and Yellow — that allow you to run roughly parallel to the strip but bypass the bulk of the traffic. Once we mastered that little trick, getting around was relatively easy.

<strong>THE BRANSON STRIP</strong>

The Branson Strip is the local name given to Highway 76, which runs east to west right through the heart of Branson. I might also add that it may well be the longest carnival midway in the nation. A nearly 3-and-a-half-mile colorful spectacle of sensory overload. Our heads were in constant motion as they swiveled from left to right.

Dinner theatres promoted by the likes of Dolly Parton and the late Dick Clark; a host of roller coasters, zip-lines, go-cart tracks, putt-putt golf and even a Ferris wheel that used to be ensconced on Navy Pier; an outsized monument to King Kong, a larger-than-life Giant Pacific Octopus that would rival Captain Jack’s Kraken and even a replica of the Titanic.

Certainly enough to entertain a host of families.

Having made it to the west end of the vibrant boulevard, we settled into our temporary home. Located in the Pointe Royale Condominium Resort and Golf Course, our unit was comfortably large with two king-size bedrooms, a full kitchen, two baths and living room.

More importantly, the gated community was a peaceful respite from the hectic pace of the strip. It was close enough to all of the wonderful excitement for easy access, but comfortably ensconced in its own neighborhood providing a restful interlude.

Needing dinner we tentatively headed back out hoping to discover something nearby. Sandwiched between a hotel and an impressively large Baptist church, we found a low-slung, nondescript building touting barbecue. Danna’s Bar-B-Que is very unassuming.

From its red and white checked table cloths, brown paper towels for napkins to its low-key but very helpful staff, Danna’s is not seeking bright lights. They don’t need it, the ‘cue speaks for itself. We shared a platter of pulled pork, hot links and fried catfish. With sides of fries, slaw and beans, it was a slow-smoked-infused feast for the senses.

Add in a couple of sweet, buttery Memphis rolls for mopping up and it truly was an excellent first impression.

<strong>HISTORIC DOWNTOWN BRANSON</strong>

On our first morning we sought out a slightly more low-key adventure. Utilizing one of the alternate colored-key routes, we headed to Branson’s historic downtown. Downtown Branson is small but charming and is extremely walkable, so we just parked our car and started strolling the quaint streets.

We found shops like Mac’s Seen on TV, a haven for all those late-night, can’t-live-without gadgets and must-have doohickeys offered on TV. Or The Spice Agent specializing in an array of spices, rubs and seasonings. And Kilroy’s, an eclectic specialty shop.

No trip to Historic Downtown Branson is complete without a visit to Dick’s 5 and 10. You cannot miss the distinctive red banner across the façade. This Branson landmark first opened in 1961. The massive 10,000-square foot store remains family-owned and operated all these years later! There is virtually no limit to the things you can find at Dick’s 5 and 10.

You can shop the tight and crowded aisles for useful items like housewares, tools and pet supplies, or seek out the wide-array of old-fashioned candy, over 100 different varieties of soda, unique novelty items and toys. If you’re looking for something you haven’t been able to find anywhere else, make sure to check out Dick’s 5 and 10.

Seeking a respite, we wandered into Clockers Café. The small, nostalgic café specializes in breakfast. So we ordered pancakes and a side of biscuits and gravy. The hearty portions were very good and the friendly and very capable staff kept things moving like, well, clockwork.

Afterward, we strolled towards the Branson Landing on Lake Taneycomo past the historic 1905 railroad depot, home to the Branson Scenic Railway. This 40-mile round trip train excursion takes passengers through the foothills of the Ozark.

Branson Landing is a 95-acre entertainment and retail destination just blocks from downtown Branson. This mile-and-a-half-long waterfront boardwalk features dozens of specialty stores anchored by Brass Pro Shops, dining options that include restaurants from the likes of Paula Deen and Guy Fieri, and nightspots with live entertainment.

We discovered that the Powerboat Nationals were holding their championship powerboat races in Branson that weekend. They showcased some of the sleekest inshore powerboats that we had seen, well, since the races on the Kankakee River. We were provided a front row view as they raced on Lake Taneycomo along the Branson waterfront.

In between heats, the Branson Landing Fountain Show shot 120-foot geysers of water and fire into the air, all the while in sync with lights and music.

We also encountered Parakeet Pete’s Waterfront Zipline. Craving a little adventure, we hopped onto their comfy side-by-side seats and found ourselves being whisked backwards up and over the lake where upon reaching the far shore, we flew back downwards with Branson Landing and Lake Taneycomo spread before us as power boats sped about below. Twice!

You can’t leave Branson without seeing a live show. There are dozens of different venues and acts available for all tastes. The following afternoon, we chose Legends in Concert featuring the Dick Clark American Bandstand Theater.

This live tribute show features an amazing cast of entertainers mimicking a host of musician stars assembled on one stage. The over two-hour show showcased performances from Tina Turner, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Freddie Mercury of Queen and the Blues Brothers. The performances were outstanding.

While not all of the tributes were equal to the task, they were all very entertaining nonetheless. Afterwards, all of the entertainers did a meet-and-greet with the fans.

<strong>THE OZARK</strong>

Our final day, we decided to get off the strip and headed out of town to enjoy the natural beauty of the Ozark. Driving across the Table Rock Dam, we drove along Table Rock Lake State Park enjoying the picturesque countryside. Just off highway 165 we encountered a scenic overlook that offered a panoramic view of Lake Taneycomo and the rolling, forested hills of the Ozark.

Our relaxed drive brought us to Hollister, a small town just a couple of miles from Branson. The charming downtown appears modeled in the style of an old-fashioned English village. It was here that we found the Turkey Creek Brewery.

Our outgoing hostess, Madison, informed us that they were celebrating their one-year anniversary.

Turkey Creek was founded by Scott and Deneen Wuest in September 2021. Scott was a home brewer who took a leap and expanded into a full-blown brew-pub. Housed in an early 20th century stone building full of charm, they keep eight taps with six dedicated to beer, and one each for cider and seltzer — all produced in-house. In addition, they have a wood-fired pizza oven on the premises.

We ordered the Caprese pizza with fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, basil and a balsamic glaze. Accompanied by glasses of the Warrior IPA and Mama’s Mango Wheat we settled into the warm setting, enjoying conversations with Madison all the while the Vikings were defeating the Packers on the corner TV. Perfect afternoon.

By the following morning, the over-the-counter medications were no longer keeping my chest cold at bay. So, much to our regret, we pulled an early plug on our trip and headed home.

My initial outlook on the trip was one of hesitancy, but I have had a change of mind. We barely scratched the surface of all that Branson has to offer and yet we enjoyed ourselves tremendously. We have every intention of returning and embracing the vast experiences we have yet to take advantage of.

Under normal circumstances, Branson, Mo. Is approximately 510 miles or 7 ½ hours from Bourbonnais.

