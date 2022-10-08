A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Taking life advice

I’ll be honest: I had no clue what to write about for this week. Most weeks, I’m inspired early on to build a column around a singular thought.

This week, the deadline snuck up on me, and I was at a loss. While hanging out with some friends Thursday evening at Knack Brewing in Kankakee, I asked my friend, Jake (South Side Social Club’s drumming extraordinaire), “What should I write about this weekend?”

He said, “Write about hanging out with me at Knack.”

Taking that into consideration, I asked, “OK. What life advice would you give the readers?”

He took a pause before simply saying, “Do what makes you happy.”

Pleased and intrigued with his response, I knew then that was my topic for the weekend. So, I asked a few of my closest friends: “What’s the best life advice you’ve ever been given?”

The following includes the responses I received:

• Take your time trying to figure out what you want to do [with your life]. And, watch your credit.

• Everything happens as it should.

• Don’t overthink it; use common sense.

• Live for yourself — not the expectations others are putting on you.

• Life is going to happen the way it’s supposed to, so you might as well enjoy the ride.

• Nothing changes if nothing changes.

• If it comes, let it. If it goes, let it.

• Always keep in mind that you have <em>no</em> idea what others are going through in the moment.

• Love many, trust few, always paddle your own canoe.

• Professionally speaking, aim to make life easier for your boss.

• Be present. This is how one enjoys life instead of planning it.

This reminded me of when I was in my early 20s and was sitting around one night with my dad. On the cusp of turning 23, I asked him what advice he’d give his 23-year-old self.

He thought for a moment then said, “Don’t be in such a hurry to start your life.”

My advice is a culmination of all of this. Don’t worry so much about what others think of you and focus on your own growth. When it comes to relationships — be they romantic or platonic — it’s always important to put yourself in the other person’s shoes to understand where they may be coming from.

It seems the common thread of the above advice is to not worry and to have an open mind. With this, I’m reminded of a Frank Zappa quote: “A mind is like a parachute; it doesn’t work if it is not open.”