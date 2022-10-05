Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 5-11

<strong>KHS Soccer Senior Night</strong>

Thursday is Senior Night for the Kankakee High School soccer team. At 4:30 p.m. is the JV match, and at 6 p.m. is the varsity match. Both games are against Andrew High School and will be played at Kankakee High School, 1200 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee.

Seniors and their families will be honored. Gonzalez Tacos will be serving dishes during the match with a portion of the proceeds going to support the soccer program.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3KaysBoysSoccer" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3KaysBoysSoccer</a>.

<strong>Halloween Costume Swap</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, a costume swap will be held for National Halloween Costume Swap Day. All ages can bring costumes to swap out for other costumes/accessories.

For more information or to signup as a volunteer, email <a href="mailto:herscherlegion@gmail.com" target="_blank">herscherlegion@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>The Geologic Story of Kankakee Valley</strong>

At 1 p.m. Saturday, this lecture will look into the formation of Kankakee Valley and will be presented by local geology enthusiast and Kankakee County Museum volunteer, Abigeil Davis. Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley.

Visitors also will have the opportunity to view some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. The presentation will be held at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

For more information, email <a href="http://kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.

<strong>Shamrock Fall Fest</strong>

From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Shamrock Golf Course, 6575 E. State Route 17, St. Anne, enjoy cold drinks, live music from Shelby Ryan and food from Brother George’s BBQ and Rebel Ice Cream Co., which will be on site. This is the first time the course will host a fall fest under its new management

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/golfshamrock" target="_blank">facebook.com/golfshamrock</a>.

<strong>Explore KCC Days</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Monday, prospective students can learn about Kankakee Community College during Explore KCC Days, which offers information on KCC options, including specific details for those who already have a program in mind. There also will be tours of various academic spaces, plus information about support services, financial aid and how to enroll.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.visit.kcc.edu" target="_blank">visit.kcc.edu</a>.

<strong>Oct. 3-8</strong>

<strong>BPL Cart Sale</strong>

During library hours now while supplies last, the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will be having a small cart sale. Also during the week, the library will be giving away free boxes for those who are moving. First come, first serve.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">Bourbonnaislibrary.org</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 5</strong>

<strong>Sip & Shop, Women’s Wellness Event</strong>

Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company will host Sip & Shop, a Women’s Wellness Event. The event is set for 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will be held at Ella & E Boutique — Janell’s Jems & Company, 410 E. Crescent St., Gilman. The open house will allow participants to talk freely with medical professionals about breast health and women’s health while enjoying light refreshments, raffle prizes and being able to shop a variety of women’s boutique clothing and unique repurposed decor. IMH experts will speak. Raffle prizes will include a women’s pamper basket from IMH.

<strong>» 815-432-7960 (Mary Kay Lavicka)</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Oct. 7</strong>

<strong>Strollin’ With Strollers</strong>

The Stroller Walking Group is back at the KVPD RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. The free program runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with no pre-registration required.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Kvpd.com" target="_blank">Kvpd.com</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 8</strong>

<strong>Clothing Giveaway</strong>

The Original Salvage Yard Biker Church of Kankakee will be hosting a giveaway of gently used clothing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 200 University Ave., Bourbonnais. This is part of the organization’s Salvage Hope Closet.

<strong><strong>» </strong><a href="mailto:ogsalvageyard@gmail.com" target="_blank">ogsalvageyard@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Oct. 9</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Reptile & Animal Exhibit</strong>

The monthly exhibit returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. See chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>Oct. 10</strong>

<strong>Women of the Moose Rummage Sale</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 500 Cleveland Ave., Bradley, the Women of the Moose are hosting a Rummage Sale/Bazaar featuring vintage jewelry, holiday and craft items, "white elephant" items, baked goods and homemade candy. There is a Children's Craft Corner to occupy kids while parents shop. Lunch available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $5; includes hot dogs, chips and a can of pop. There will be raffles throughout the event.

<em><strong>To submit a calendar listing, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>. </strong></em>