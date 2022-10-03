'Good Doctor' picks up from violent cliffhanger

“The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) returns for a sixth season following a long television tradition: picking up the pieces from the violent cliffhanger that ended the fifth.

It wasn’t enough to wrap things up with the long-awaited wedding of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) on the hospital rooftop. Viewers were left wondering all summer about the fates of Lim (Christina Chang) and Villanueva (Elfina Luk), seen gruesomely stabbed by Villanueva’s abuser and stalker, Owen (Terry Chen).

Nothing ends a wedding reception more abruptly than a hospital facility going into lockdown. Not to give too much away, but after a few frazzled seconds, the super-focused Shaun goes into hyperdrive as surgeons and staff defy police to set up a makeshift ER amid the chaos.

This allows Shaun and Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) to have a few testy disagreements over a procedure and (spoiler alert) an ethical quandary when limited supplies must be shared between treatments for a victim and perpetrator.

To call this loaded procedural heavy-handed is an understatement. Messages aren’t so much suggested as surgically implanted. At the center is Shaun, whose clinical delivery of lines makes no distinction between “pass the scalpel” and “I love you.” It doesn’t help that he can sound like Yoda on Autotune. Aggressively sentimental, “The Good Doctor” is not supposed to be watched for comic relief, but I just can’t help myself.

• Speaking of formulas, Acorn now streams all 10 episodes of the scenic South African culinary mystery series “Recipes for Love and Murder.”

• Continuing a food theme, Netflix streams the fourth season of the kids cartoon series “Chip & Potato,” a tale of a hyper-cheerful pug and her friends, sporting a “My Little Pony” color palette.

My favorite animated pug to appear on a Netflix series was Pickles, the naive waitress who dated Mr. Peanutbutter on “BoJack Horseman.” Netflix just hasn’t been the same since that series ended.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Barely dressed exhibitionists cavort indiscreetly on “Bachelor in Paradise” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• The San Francisco 49ers host the Los Angeles Rams in NFL Monday Night Football (7 p.m., ESPN). Sibling quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning offer color commentary from their own feed (7 p.m., ESPN2).

• Paramount has released a trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” returning Nov. 13. Until then, fans can console themselves with “Tin Cup” (7 p.m., TMC), the 1996 golf romcom starring Kevin Costner and Rene Russo.

• In a world filled with reboots, the 2016 update of “Ghostbusters” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-PG), starring Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon sparked a vicious backlash with incel overtones.

• An ancient burial site becomes the perfect place to stash a dead body on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A fake officer dies in a real car crash on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A trip to the Las Vegas strip in the 1970s acquaints Ben with a boxer on the eve of his big bout on “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The 2020 “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) documentary “The Last Out” profiles baseball players caught in emotional limbo as they leave their families behind in their native Cuba to train in Central America in the hopes of one day landing a spot in the American Major League.

CULT CHOICE

A desperate New England farmer (James Craig) sells his soul to the devil (Walter Huston) for seven years of good crops in the 1941 fantasy “The Devil and Daniel Webster” (3:15 p.m., TCM, TV-G), based on the Stephen Vincent Benet short story. Look for Simone Simon (“Cat People”) as the devil’s temptress and Edward Arnold as Daniel Webster. Directed by William Dieterle, an anti-fascist whose career later suffered during the McCarthy era. The film’s music by Bernard Herrmann bears a striking resemblance to his score for “Citizen Kane,” released the same year.

SERIES NOTES

Family squabbles in Chavez Ravine on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A family trip to Florida reconnects Bobby and Athena with a cold case some 45 years old on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The big chill on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Luca’s treatment necessitates a dangerous new moneymaking scheme on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).