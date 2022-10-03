Clifton, Coal City prep for October theater

Central High School in Clifton and Coal City Theatre Department are both preparing for October productions of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Holes,” respectively.

<strong>‘BEAUTY AND THE BEAST’</strong>

Central High School’s Theatre Department invites community members to “Be Our Guest” on Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23, when they present performances of Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Two Saturday performances, at 2 and 7 p.m., are scheduled. At 2 p.m. Sunday will be the final performance. Performances will be held in Central’s Miner Auditorium, 1134 3100 N, Clifton.

Tickets are now available and all seats are reserved. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $7 by calling Cheryl Weber at 815-694-2321 or emailing cweber@cusd4.org. Cast members also have advance ticket order forms. Children 3 and under, seated on the lap, are free.

Tickets also will be available at the door prior to performances for $10.

<strong>‘HOLES’</strong>

Coal City Theatre Department is producing the regional premiere of “Holes,” a play by Louis Sachar. Performances will be held on Oct. 13, 15 and 16 in the Coal City Performing Arts Center.

The 26-person cast, led by Derek Carlson, 2022 IHSMTA Best Actor Nominee, is ready to take audiences back to their fondest memories of the infamous book and movie.

“We have transformed the space into a Texan desert including 5 tons of sand that sets the stage for our actors,” said director Jack Micetich.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 13 and 15 and at 2 p.m. on Oct. 16. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to <a href="http://linktr.ee/cctheatredept" target="_blank">linktr.ee/cctheatredept</a>.