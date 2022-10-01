Two KCC students receive Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships

Daily Journal staff report

The memory of Bradley Police Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and the continuing determination of wounded Bradley Police Officer Tyler Bailey are providing new opportunities through a scholarship at Kankakee Community College.

The first Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships have been awarded to KCC students Nanci Ramirez, of Momence, and Abigail Swartzentruber, of Manteno. Both women are enrolled at KCC and are pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice.

“I’m honored to receive the award,” Ramirez said in a news release.

“I didn’t know Marlene or Tyler personally, but you know that they were well-respected people by the outpouring of community support. I didn’t expect this scholarship, and I’m beyond honored to be selected for it. Thank you to the families for creating this scholarship. It will be a blessing for me and many future students.”

“It was a huge honor to be selected for this scholarship,” Swartzentruber said. “Marlene’s and Tyler’s families were very sweet, and it was amazing to meet them. Everyone should apply for scholarships. It doesn’t hurt, and you never know; you could receive more than you ever imagined.”

The scholarships were created in honor of Rittmanic and Bailey. Rittmanic is a 1994 KCC graduate. On Dec. 29, 2021, Rittmanic was killed while on duty, and Bailey sustained critical injuries during a noise disturbance call at a Bradley hotel.

Ramirez and Swartzentruber each have received $5,500 scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. The Rittmanic Bailey Law Enforcement Scholarships were funded after a $100,000 donation to the KCC Foundation by Rittmanic and Bailey families, and Sgt. Brandon Jenson and the organizers of the “I Got Your Six” 5K Run/Walk held May 22. It’s planned that two scholarships will be awarded every year.

Current and future KCC students can apply for scholarships at <a href="https://www.foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships" target="_blank">foundation.kcc.edu/scholarships</a>.