Tuesday Book Review returns Oct. 4

Daily Journal staff report

On Tuesday, the local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings, and spots are still available for the event. The group meets six times per year at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. This year’s speakers include:

<strong>Oct. 4:</strong> Denise Swanson, New York Times best-selling author

<strong>Nov. 1:</strong> Stephen Case, Ph.D., Olivet Nazarene University faculty and planetarium director, will discuss “Making Stars Physical”

<strong>Dec. 6:</strong> Special holiday celebration

<strong>March 7:</strong> Laurie Dennis, author of historical fiction, will discuss “The Lacquered Talisman”

<strong>April 4:</strong> Ruth Hull Chatlein, a Kankakee native and an author of historical and contemporary fiction

<strong>May 2:</strong> Leslie Goddard, Ph.D., author and actress will present a living history portrayal of Julia Child.

The club always welcomes new members, and membership applications are available at <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.

For more information on Tuesday Book Review, follow "Tuesday Book Review of Kankakee County" on Facebook. To apply for membership, email <a href="mailto:tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com" target="_blank">tuesdaybookreviewk3@gmail.com</a>.