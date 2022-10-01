New on the bookshelf: Oct. 1, 2022

<strong>Don’t miss ‘Paul’</strong>

Despite the title, “Paul” is not the story of Paul, but the story of Frances Hawthorne, a young British woman living in France. The title, though, is a clue: Frances is young and insecure, drawn to domineering older men who take over her life.

One man — her thesis adviser, A.B. — brings her to France and then discards her. Another man, Paul, nearly succeeds in finishing off whatever self-regard Frances has left.

The novel is a gripping but painful read. To heal from A.B., Frances leaves Paris to volunteer on a series of sustainable farms in the countryside. But instead of places of growth and healing, the farms turn out to be complicated places, run by selfish people.

Paul is the charismatic owner of Noa Noa, a sort of artist commune / organic farm he established after an extended stay in Tahiti. (There is more than a bit of Gauguin in this man.) Their relationship is foreshadowed when he and Frances meet: His face looms in the car window, and “I find myself caught in [his] teeth. ... I fall out of his teeth and into his shadow.”

This book is a ‘don’t miss.’

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>Distinguished writer’s graceful novel</strong>

Julian Barnes’ “Elizabeth Finch,” which opens in an adult-education classroom in turn-of-the-21st-century London, is narrated by the title character’s most dedicated pupil. Neil, an underemployed actor, is there to better himself, but he quickly realizes he’s primarily interested in the instructor, an exceptionally composed woman who lectures “without notes, books or nerves.” EF, as he calls her, teaches a class that covers organized religion and the Roman Empire, specifically the Emperor Julian’s doomed fourth-century attempt to thwart Christianity’s rise.

As Neil tells it, she’s “rigorous in her own thought” but “never dismissive” of students’ input. “She would transform our paltry thoughtlets into something of fuller interest.” Immune to academic fads, EF is the author of two smart but seldom-read books. She never married, and her private life is off limits. Neil idolizes her, especially her solitary commitment to rigorous study, and her tremendous poise. They lunch together for years after the class ends.

Alas, Elizabeth is dead before page 50, and when Neil learns that she’s left all of her personal notebooks to him — no instructions attached — he’s bewildered. Should he write her biography? Finish her unfocused research project about Emperor Julian? Or would such an effort diminish her posthumous reputation?

— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune

<strong>Raucous history behind Minnehaha Park</strong>

In the late 1990s, Karen Cooper decided to replant her garden. Since she lived on Minnehaha Parkway at the time, she wondered if there were a record of the plants historically grown there. Other parks had “historical planting plans,” which you can find in archives.

Cooper couldn’t find one for Minnehaha Parkway. But she did find old photos of the creek and the falls. She started collecting these and has since amassed more than a thousand images. (“I am not a broad collector,” she writes,” but a deep one.”) And in the photos, she began to notice changes over time and started wondering about the people in the background. Following these threads led to her wonderful new book, “When Minnehaha Flowed With Whiskey: A Spirited History of the Falls,” published by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.

In her account, Cooper unearths a lost history of the falls, which was the site of drunken revelry for almost half a century. The book follows a general chronology, from the founding of Fort Snelling in the early 1800s to the influx of white settlers after that, to the “war for the soul of the park,” in the late 1800s.

— Frank Bures, Star Tribune