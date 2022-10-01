Library Life: Week of Oct. 2

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, seventh and eighth graders are invited for book club.

• Poetry Reading: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, join for “A Picturesque Poetry Reading” with poet and photographer Terry Foote.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to learn more about a different country each month.

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, ages 6 and younger are invited for Family Adventure Storytime.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Line Dancing 101: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can learn how to line dance with an award-winning instructor.

• Kids Canvas Painting: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, second- through fifth-graders can paint a fuzzy spider.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Homework Help: From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 6-12 can come to the second floor for extra help with homework.

• Throwback Crafts: At 4 p.m. Thursday, youth are invited for a classic childhood craft on the second floor.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• YA Craft Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 13-18 are invited to make Fairy House Planters.

• Fall Fest: Save the date for the Oct. 22 Fall Fest, featuring yard games, a haunted school house, trunk-or-treat and a scavenger hunt.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Craft Night: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, adults are invited for craft night.

• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, families with kids kindergarten and up can join for free-building time.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Foundation of Love” by Amy Clipson; “Among the Innocent” by Mary Alford; “Fox Creek” by William Krueger.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

