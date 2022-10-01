Kankakee County Museum to host 'The Geologic Story of Kankakee Valley'

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — At 1 p.m. Oct. 8, the Kankakee County Museum will host The Geologic Story of Kankakee Valley. This lecture will look into the formation of Kankakee Valley and will be presented by local geology enthusiast and museum volunteer, Abigeil Davis.

Davis will take the audience on a journey through time as told by the sedimentary rocks of the Kankakee Valley. Visitors also will have the opportunity to view some of Davis’ personal collection of rocks gathered during her many adventures. Davis is studying geology as her major at North Carolina Central University.

Kankakee County Museum is located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.