Wright in Kankakee hosting 'Mouse in the House'

KANKAKEE — Looking for a unique Halloween experience? Wright In Kankakee invites those who dare to the brand-new event, “Mouse in the House.” This spooktacular festivity is set for 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The event takes place at the historic (and some say haunted) B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Avenue in Kankakee. The evening includes a 1-hour house tour, wine, chocolates and even a spooky apparition or two.

The highlight of the evening is a fun vermin hunt competition with a chance to win the grand prize. The gift shop will also be open.

Tickets are $40 per person and the event is open to ages 21 and over. A limited number of only 30 tickets are available. Tickets can be purchased online wright1900.org/upcomingevents.

For more information call 815-936-9630.