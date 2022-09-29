Marcia Gay Harden returns in 'Todd'

The new hourlong comedy procedural “So Help Me Todd” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) sports a killer concept that almost explains itself. What if circumstances forced an aimless slacker (Skylar Astin) and his controlling mother (Marcia Gay Hardin) to work together in a Freudian sendup of the buddy-cop genre?

Todd (Astin) is a washed-up private detective who broke too many rules and lost his license. Reduced to surveillance of sad insurance cases and disability-benefits cheats, he comes to his mother, Margaret’s, aid when her marriage goes south. A lawyer who passed the bar after the loss of her first husband, she has become her white-shoe firm’s biggest earner, but she has yet to earn enough respect to become a partner.

Todd can’t help but insert himself into her life with his mastery of spy gadgetry and Sherlocklike instincts. Not to give too much away, but in short order, Todd’s ability to bend and break the rules runs up against her perfectionist, by-the-books nature, and they become such perfect partners he’s hired by Margaret’s firm, much to the chagrin of some of the staff.

Unfortunately, the oil-and-water personalities that make the concept of “Todd” mesh aren’t necessarily likable. Sharp as a knife and given to pop culture wisecracks, Todd is a little similar to James Roday’s Shawn in the USA “blue sky” comedy “Psych.” But without Dule Hill’s Gus to bounce off of, Todd seems adrift.

His career crisis recalls that line in the theme song to “Friends” about being “stuck in second gear,” but unlike the gang on “Friends,” he has no “friends” to speak of — only his glum and overworked doctor sister, Allison (Madeline Wise) and, of course, his mother. It almost reminds me of that creepy scene in “Psycho” when Norman Bates says, “A boy’s best friend is his mother.”

And what a mother. Harden is rather natural as the chilly, condescending control freak — hardly someone to warm up to.

Except for awkward small talk with an ex-girlfriend (now engaged to someone else) who works for Todd’s mother (of course), Todd seems to have no friends, no sex drive, no personal or professional goals. Aside from a creepy facility for eavesdropping on strangers, invading others’ privacy and occasional car theft, it’s not entirely clear what makes Todd tick — or why we’d want to spend an hour with him and his mother.

• Shudder, the streaming service dedicated to horror, launches the four-part documentary miniseries “Queer for Fear,” a glance at how the horror and thriller genres became places in which to explore themes of gay desire as well as make metaphorical films reflecting society’s homophobia.

• The Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals meet on “Thursday Night Football,” streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Raising bail on the season 6 premiere of “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) enters its 21st season.

• Scaring up good reviews on the season 2 debut of “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Ken Jennings cameos on the season 3 premiere of “Call Me Kat” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Brothers (Jason Patric and Corey Haim) discover the tough kids in their new town are vampires in the 1987 horror comedy “The Lost Boys” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).

SERIES NOTES

A politician’s daughter dies after an apparent mugging on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Christening day arrives on the season finale of “Bump” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Teens taunt tourists on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Barb returns on the season 2 premiere of “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A winner emerges on the season finale of “Great Chocolate Showdown” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Catherine Willow wants to return to “CSI: Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A prominent gadfly is found slain on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

George Clooney and Alex G are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Robert De Niro, Chloe Fineman and Arctic Monkeys on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ben Stiller and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Colin Jost, Paul Mescal and 5 Seconds of Summer visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Billy Eichner, Maya Hawke and Mt. Joy appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).