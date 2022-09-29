Live music this weekend: Sept. 30, 2022

<strong>King of Harts</strong>

Village Pub — 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Nawty</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Little Johnny</strong>

The Gould Vault — 618 Gould St., Beecher

<em>4:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>KVSO's "The Power of Mood"</strong>

ONU’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kevin Willison</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/ Susan Williams Band</strong>

Back Forty Saloon — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>4 p.m. Sunday</em>

To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.