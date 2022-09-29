Iroquois County Cantata Choir begins Christmas pageant prep this weekend

<em><strong>EDITOR'S NOTE: The phone number originally listed for ticket reservations was changed due to technical difficulties. The correct number (listed below) is 779-235-0094.</strong></em>

The Iroquois County Cantata Choir will be home for Christmas.

“Hope of the Broken World” will be presented this year by the choir, and singers seventh grade and older are welcome to join the 2022 choir as it celebrates the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way.

Choir members can choose to come to practices at First Christian Church/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St., in Watseka on Sundays beginning at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 and/or Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 4.

As in the past, choir members are asked to bring a donation to the Food Pantry to each rehearsal. At the first rehearsal, singers also are asked to bring $20, which will cover a portion of the cost of their spiraled books, listening CD and supplemental music that will be used and a pencil to mark their music.

Also needed is “a willingness to practice — and have some fun while they’re at it — [as they] dedicate their time and share their talents as we commemorate Christ’s birth,” said this year’s director, Pat Neal.

DVDs of the 2022 cantata will be available from Center Street Productions after the presentations. This year’s 45th County Christmas Cantata will be presented at 2 and 4 p.m. Dec. 18 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 23.

A free will offering will be taken at each presentation. Each year after expenses, the cantata makes a donation to a worthy Iroquois County organization. This year’s recipient of the donation will be the Iroquois Medical Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund. To obtain free Cantata tickets, call 779-235-0094, and follow voicemail instructions. For updates, search “Iroquois County Christmas Cantata” on Facebook.