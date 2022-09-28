Netflix recalls the 'Gamestop' rebellion

Themes of rebellion, submission and manipulation run through two nonfiction efforts premiering today. Netflix streams the limited docuseries “Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga.”

As curious a David vs. Goliath story as Wall Street ever has produced, “Eat” recalls the seemingly spontaneous efforts by online traders and social media activists to tamper with the forces of the financial universe. GameStop, a computer and video game retailer found in thousands of malls was thought to be a dinosaur, a vestige of the days when Blockbuster ruled the world.

In the logic of hedge funds, GameStop was ripe for a “short,” a trading technique in which investors bet on the declining share price of a doomed company. In their most naked form, shorts lay bare the fiction that the financial sector is a positive force, efficiently funneling capital to healthy companies. Shorting can be seen as a cynical game, enriching savvy investors who feed on the carcasses of the dead and dying.

Inspired by a revulsion for unregulated hedge funds and perhaps by the affection many felt for the store they frequented in their youth, a shadowy cabal of investors emerged on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, and plotted to drive up the price of shares of Gamestop, creating a temporary aberration that cost hedge funds a fortune.

Executive produced by Emmy- and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, “Eat” profiles individuals behind this brief rebellion and explores the limits of such gestures and the futility of “fighting the man” on his own playing field.

• A far creepier form of manipulation emerges on the documentary “Sex, Lies and the College Cult,” streaming on Peacock. “Sex” recalls the disturbing story of Larry Ray, a con man who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence University and turned her circle of friends into his willing disciples, willing to steal and rob, often from their own parents, at his command. His control over them involved sexual coercion and mind games. The students appeared to be bedazzled by his fantastic and entirely fabricated tales of military feats, spy craft and connections to the rich and powerful.

The film includes harrowing videos of the cult in operation, as well as extensive interviews with journalists who stumbled upon the story and exposed it in print and (naturally) on podcasts. I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but just how someone’s bald, middle-aged dad could move onto a small college campus and remain unnoticed is the first mystery I’d look into.

• HBO launches the four-part documentary series “Hostages” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., TV-MA), recalling the seizure of a U.S. embassy by student activists loyal to Iran’s religious regime in November 1979. “Hostages” concludes with two episodes Thursday night.

The series examines the internal dynamics of the Iranian revolutionary regime, as well as the effect the seizure of American diplomats would have on American politics and media. Under news director Roone Arledge, ABC launched a nightly news summary to follow the crisis, a series that eventually would morph into “Nightline,” hosted by Ted Koppel from 1980 to 2005.

• The kids’ spinoff series “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” enters its second season on Disney+.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

