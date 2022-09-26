Spectrum's 'Panhandle' reheats the 'Monk' formula

Fans of the old-fashioned “Blue Sky” programming from the USA network are in luck. But they won’t find it on USA. Spectrum subscribers can stream “Panhandle” on demand. Set in the lush, quirky and exotic fever dream of the Florida Panhandle, it stars Luke Kirby as Bellweather “Bell” Prescott, an eccentric amateur sleuth with bottomless resources.

Prescott lives with his quirky mother (Lesley Ann Warren) in their moss-covered mansion, the outer buildings of which he’s turned into his own personal CSI lab. He has a lot of time to solve local crimes because he hasn’t left the grounds of his estate since the (unsolved) murder of his wife, a beauty who appears to him on a regular basis.

Local law enforcement arrives when he finds a corpse on the property. As an amateur medical examiner, he has a theory about the toxins that turned the victim “blue as a Smurf.” When he calls for someone to take away the body, he’s informed by traffic cop Cammie (Tiana Okoye) there is no morgue. In fact, there is no police force, only herself and her radar gun to ticket speeders and provide revenue for the beleaguered municipality.

It doesn’t take a sleuth to determine Cammie and Prescott will become partners in crime-solving, an arrangement that allows him to maintain his agoraphobic lifestyle, a condition that appears emotionally linked to his inability to find his wife’s killer.

If this all sounds a lot like “Monk” transferred from San Francisco to the Gulf Coast by way of the COVID quarantine, you’d be right. And what’s so wrong with that?

• Another hybrid blending familiar ingredients, “Chefs vs. Wild” streams on Hulu. What does a chef do when he or she reaches the top, receives a Michelin star and great reviews? Why, go to a desert island or someplace similarly remote.

In each of the eight episodes of this series (two stream today), two chefs will be transported to an off-the-grid location, where they will be forced to scrounge for local mushrooms and herbs to prepare a four-star meal. “Wild” takes “MasterChef” to Bear Grylls territory. You might never look at pinecones and ferns quite the same way again. Expect this show to popularize the word “forage,” placing it in the pantheon of culinary cliches right next to “farm to table.”

• Acorn offers a prequel to a popular and acclaimed series. The six-episode “Mystery Road: Origin” provides a backstory to the Outback noir series. The first two episodes stream today, and more arrive on subsequent Mondays.

• World Channel, the digital platform associated with the Boston PBS affiliate WGBH, rolls out the sixth season of “Stories From the Stage,” highlighting three women who overcame adversity.

• Netflix streams a new chapter in the children’s animation favorite, “My Little Pony: Make Your Mark.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Giants host the Cowboys in NFL Football (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

• Familiar Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman get to speak in their own accents in the 2008 drama “Australia” (7:35 p.m., HBO Family).

• A playdate with a possible terrorist on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Street racing is a drag on “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Ben finds himself on a space shuttle in 1995 on “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• The “POV” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) documentary “Delikado” follows environmental activists in the Philippines who risk their lives to combat the criminal deforestation of virgin woodlands by confronting loggers, one chainsaw at a time.

CULT CHOICE

When a reporter (director Jose Ferrer) assembles a memorial broadcast for a network star killed in an automobile accident, he uncovers the bullying nature of the deceased in the 1956 noir drama “The Great Man” (7 p.m., TCM). Loosely based on the reputation of radio personality Arthur Godfrey, a folksy host infamous for mercurial moods and firing staff. Released a year before “The Sweet Smell of Success,” a thinly veiled profile of powerful media figure Walter Winchell.

SERIES NOTES

“The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... A roof collapses at a convention on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bob’s career crossroads on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... In-laws on the outs on “The Cleaning Lady” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Nick Kroll, Jenna Bush Hager, Raymond Lee and Spiritualized on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Sen. Bernie Sanders, Chad Kroeger and JT Parr visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).