ONU ranked Best-Value School by U.S. News & World Report

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — On Sept. 12, U.S. News & World Report released the 2023 Best Colleges Report, and Olivet Nazarene University received distinguished rankings and recognition including a ranking in the Best Value School — Regional Universities (Midwest) and Regional University (Midwest) categories.

The University was also recognized as a Top Performer on Social Mobility — Regional Universities (Midwest); Best Undergraduate Nursing program; and Best Undergraduate Engineering Program (at schools where doctorate degrees are not offered). These rankings took into consideration various factors including retention and graduation rates, faculty and financial resources, student excellence and alumni engagement.

For more than 30 years, the rankings and advice from “U.S. News & World Report” have served as a valuable consumer reference. The “Best Colleges” annual report provides nearly 50 different types of numerical rankings and lists to help students narrow their college search. This type of third-party endorsement provides clarity for prospective students as they navigate the college search process.

According to a news release: “With a modern, student-centered approach to teaching, Olivet continues to stand out by offering a unique learning environment, mission trip opportunities, global learning programs, collaborative assignments, undergraduate research projects and internship opportunities.”