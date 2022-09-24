New on the bookshelf: Sept. 24, 2022

<strong>Novelist recalls caring for ailing mother</strong>

“Death was a longtime fascination,” novelist Lynne Tillman writes in “Mothercare,” her powerful new memoir. At age 5, decades before the contours of a heartbreaking family illness became visible, she asked her father to bury her in a coffin. She wanted her blanket with her, “so I wouldn’t be cold if I woke up dead.”

More than 40 years later, in 1994, those contours became more pronounced. Tillman “learned what I never wanted to know” when her elderly mother, Sophie, showed signs of serious decline. The 11 years Tillman and her two older sisters devoted to caring for her are the focus of this book.

Photos that appear throughout the book add little and sometimes come across as insensitive. The passage in which Tillman writes that her mother took up painting includes a photo of 1980s TV personality Bob Ross with one of his cookie-cutter oils. For the most part, however, this is a well written, memorably unsentimental account of one family’s medical struggles and the ill feelings they released. Tillman’s goal was to tell a “cautionary tale” that “may be helpful, informative, consoling, or upsetting.” She was right on all counts.

— Michael Magras, Star Tribune

<strong>Elegant, soaring debut novel</strong>

Belinda Huijuan Tang’s lovely debut novel, “A Map for the Missing,” unfolds slowly and confidently, revealing the secrets in the hearts of its characters, one by one. Protagonist Yitian Tang is living in the United States, a professor at a prestigious university, a life seemingly full of achievements beyond his wild dreams as a boy growing up in a village in China’s rural Anhui province. Yet he feels adrift and unable to enjoy or appreciate his enviable life. Yitian can’t quite name the source of his discontent.

When he receives a desperate call from his mother in China, asking him to return to help search for his elderly father who is missing, Yitian agrees to fly home. However, upon his return to his boyhood village, Yitian must confront the ghosts of his past.

delineates with care her characters’ dreams for themselves and sometimes conflicting hopes of their families. Shifting back and forth between the late 1970s and early 1990s, “A Map for the Missing” is a vivid portrait of this period of rapid change in Chinese society, showing both the benefits of opening to the world as well as more personal losses that cannot be recouped.

— May-lee Chai, Star Tribune

<strong>Land where magic and oppression exist side-by-side</strong>

Jo’s mother, Tiana, disappeared from their Michigan home years ago. She cannot be found, and Jo and her family agree that it is time to have her declared dead in “The Women Could Fly” by Megan Giddings — herself a longtime resident of Michigan who will take up a professorship at the University of Minnesota this fall.

Jo enters the storage unit that houses Tiana’s things. “The unit smelled like black and mild jazzes … faint whiffs of her when I opened different boxes. Cedar. Mint. Rosemary. I want to be precise because every time I’m precise about her, she returns for a half-second.”

The body blows felt when an evocative scent hits is familiar to those who know that a long-ago grief can be summoned in a single breath. Giddings salts her cloudlike prose with these types of immersive sensory details.

As the summer of our discontent scorches us sere, the coolness of Lake Superior’s waters and the promise that an alternative world is a boat ride away is a soothing balm. But beneath its surface, “The Women Could Fly” boils as hot as a witch’s cauldron.

— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune