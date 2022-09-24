Library Life: Week of Sept. 25

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Books With Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, babies up to 18 months are invited for stories and songs.

• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, join this book club designed for students fourth through sixth grades.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Celebrity Book Club: What’s your favorite celeb reading? At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers.

• Instrument Petting Zoo: At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, join King Music and test out some instruments to see what you like.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

<em>•</em> Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m., teens are invited to make comic book magnets.

• Animals Around the World: At 6 p.m. Monday, a one-hour kids program will feature live animals. Registration is required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Figure Drawing: From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, artists 16 and older can join to practice figure drawing in a laidback atmosphere.

• Snack and Study: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, teens are invited to the Teen Zone for a study session with snacks.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Science Demo: At 6 p.m. Monday, students first through fifth can join Ms. Faith and Ms. Holly for science experiments using items found at home.

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the monthly meetup will allow writers to share, edit and critique one another’s work.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, meet at Legacy Park for storytime.

• TAG: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group meets at the library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Overkill” by Sandra Brown; “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter; “Diana, William, Harry” by James Patterson.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544