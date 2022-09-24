Annunciation Church brings back beloved Greek Fest

On Oct. 2, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 87th annual Greek Food Festival on its church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, Greek food. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

This year’s festival is returning to its home on the church grounds in Kankakee, after spending the past two years at the BrickStone Brewing Facility. The pandemic required a drive-thru event in 2020 and a more spacious home in 2021, and Annunciation parishioners who operate BrickStone generously stepped up. But this year the parish is delighted to bring the Greek Fest back home, where it has thrived for close to 100 years.

The familiar menu lineup will feature two full dinners — two juicy Shish-kebabs (Souvlaki) and Greek chicken, featuring a half-chicken grilled on the coals. Each of these dinners, with Greek salad, rice and fresh rolls, is priced at $12. There also will be the popular meal-sized Spanakopita (Spinach Pie), a la carte, at $8.

Another long-awaited return is the Greek Pastry Stand. The last two years, because of the distant site, Greek pastries were only sold in pre-packaged assortments. This year, as in years past, customers can make their own selections from homemade baklava, galaktoboureko and all manner of Greek cookies, cakes and pastries.

The world-famous Hellenic Five Greek band will be here again from Chicago, along with two troupes of Greek folk dancers from Chicago and Indiana, local musicians playing live music as well, a Greek Marketplace of imported grocery favorites and other cultural items for sale, the popular Bingo Tent, activities for the children and the traditional cash raffle. BrickStone beers will be sold, as well as imported Greek wines and soft drinks.

“The church grounds offer a perfect site for this traditional event, with plenty of room for all activities and plenty of seating as well under great big tents,” said festival organizers in a news release. “So the feast will go on, rain or shine, while parish members facilitate all parts of their experience for their patrons and friends.”

Father Nick Greanias will be marshaling everyone to greet their neighbors in the famous Greek hospitality, and vows to teach everyone how to dance simple but convivial Greek folk dances. Later in the afternoon, Father Nick will also give tours of the church and explanations of the Orthodox faith. This is always a popular activity, he said, sharing, “People are eager to understand what the meaning is behind our beautiful and transportive Orthodox iconography, architecture and liturgical music.”

All proceeds from this event — long a staple in the local area’s cultural calendar and a part of the local entertainment scene — will benefit Annunciation Church’s ministries, as well as a neighborhood beautification program.

<strong>THE HISTORY</strong>

Approaching its centennial celebration in 2025, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Parish was founded and built 97 years ago at its historic location, at 296 N. Washington Ave., Kankakee, by an enterprising group of Greek immigrant business owners and their families.

The parish has played a part in the history of the tri-city area. Twenty-seven young men from the church went off to fight for their country in World War II, and amazingly, all returned home safely. The “Greatest Generation” is now gone, with the passing earlier last year of 96-year-old Bourbonnais resident Constantine Anest, who landed with his Army unit on Tinian Island in the Mariana chain in the Pacific late in the war, and was training there for an invasion of Japan that happily never had to happen, as the war ended.

In local softball legends, “The Greeks” (composed of many of the same boys who fought in the War) were a powerhouse team in northern Illinois for many years, winning championship after championship. These same athletes also accumulated scores of bowling trophies during the years.

And the Greek Festival has long been something that local residents look forward to.

Once home to hundreds of immigrant and first-generation families, Annunciation now carries on as a loving body of descendants of those pioneers, but currently with a majority membership of converts to the Orthodox Christian faith. All parishioners, of Greek heritage or not, work together for several months to plan and execute this festival. Even as the founders passed away and most of their children moved away, about 10 restaurants remain part of the local Greek community, passing on delicious know-how to the new members.

Annunciation parishioners shared their excitement about the prospects for this event.

Life-long Kankakee resident and Parish Council Treasurer Penny Denoyer shared, “All summer, people have been calling and writing, asking if the Festival were still going to be held, always saying they sure hoped so!”

Parish Council President (and another local softball legend) Andy Nicholas said, “We are always tremendously grateful to the greater Kankakee County community for supporting us year after year. But we know we offer a great value in food and entertainment. Our loukoumades — the freshly fried light donut holes served in honey with cinnamon — are the best anywhere. Greeks in a three-state area come to our festival just for the loukoumades. People who know say they are even better than you can find in Greece.”

Nicholas is happy to point out that Steve Case, an Olivet physics professor and astronomer, who joined the Orthodox Church with his family just a few years ago, is the person who spends the whole day creating and mixing the batter for all the loukoumades.

And speaking of good food and high spirits, local residents will see friends and familiar faces from favorite area eateries — Oliver’s (both locations), Poor Boy I and Poor Boy II, George’s Family House, Yolks and Berries, Mayberry Junction, Yianni’s and BrickStone — who support the event with donations in kind and with their culinary expertise.

Sophia Berdebes, of George’s Family House and who also serves on the Annunciation Parish Council, explained part of reasoning for such generosity.

“In the past few years, we have lost the last members of our community’s founding generation. We feel a great obligation to continue what they began, which has great merit as an event,” Berdebes said. “But even more, it helps us keep our church and our faith going. In giving back in this way to our beloved Annunciation Church, we honor our past and help secure our future. For all of us, Annunciation is our spiritual home and our place of comfort and renewed hope.”

The Facebook page of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will have regular updates and news. For further information, call parish pastor Father Nick Greanias at 708-606-1015 or Penny Denoyer at 815-937-4026.