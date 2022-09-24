A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Life lessons from TV

I’ve written previously about my love of “The West Wing.” I got into the show in college and it’s become something of a moral compass for me. It taught me that sitting idly by is not an option, as “decisions are made by those who show up.”

Over the years, I’ve accumulated some “West Wing” memorabilia and experiences, including meeting Martin Sheen during the Chicago International Film Festival (he’s awesome, by the way), autographed photos, framed quotes, a visit to Warner Bros. where the show was filmed and houses some of the props, and a “What’s next?” tattoo.

One of my favorite “West Wing”-related items was a gift from Keegan two birthdays ago. He got me a Cameo video from Richard Schiff, who played Toby Ziegler on the show. In the four-minute video, Schiff talked about his time working on the show and also discussed the significance of local journalism.

“A journalist … that’s really important that you tell the truth and dig deep and tell us the stories that you uncover,” he said.

Oh, and he sang happy birthday.

The thing that I love about this show is that the cast really took to heart the show’s message: we all need to work together to create a society in which we want to live.

The majority of the cast is vocal about the issues that matter to them, and work with different nonprofits to see that specific visions are carried out. Many of them have credited the show to encouraging them to be more active citizens.

The greatest part of the show itself — in seasons one through four, at least — is the writing from creator Aaron Sorkin. Each episode seems to have a message, without ever getting too after-school-special on the viewer.

One of my favorite monologues he wrote was given by Leo McGarry (played by the late John Spencer), as he’s giving advice to Josh Lyman (Bradley Whitford) who is going through a difficult time. It goes a little something like this:

“This guy’s walking down the street when he falls in a hole. The walls are so steep he can’t get out.

“A doctor passes by and the guy shouts up, ‘Hey you. Can you help me out?’ The doctor writes a prescription, throws it down in the hole and moves on.

“Then a priest comes along and the guy shouts up, ‘Father, I’m down in this hole can you help me out?’ The priest writes out a prayer, throws it down in the hole and moves on.

“Then a friend walks by, ‘Hey, Joe, it’s me can you help me out?’ And the friend jumps in the hole. Our guy says, ‘Are you stupid? Now we’re both down here.’ The friend says, ‘Yeah, but I’ve been down here before and I know the way out.’”