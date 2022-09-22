This weekend at the movies: Sept. 30, 2022

<strong>‘Bros’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/romance.</em> Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Starring Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane, Monica Raymund and Guillermo Díaz.

<strong>‘Smile’</strong>

R, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner.

<strong>‘The Good House’</strong>

R, 114 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/Comedy.</em> Hildy Good, a wry New England realtor and descendant of the Salem witches who loves her wine and loves her secrets. Her compartmentalized life starts to unravel as she rekindles an old romance and becomes dangerously entwined in one person’s reckless behavior. Starring Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline, Morena Baccarin and Rob Delaney.

<strong>‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/war/drama.</em> Chickie wants to support his friends fighting in Vietnam, so he does something wild — personally bring them American beer. What starts as a well-meaning journey quickly changes Chickie’s life and perspective. Based on a true story. Starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray.

<strong>‘Don’t Worry Darling’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/horror.</em> Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise? Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

<strong>‘Railway Children’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/family.</em> Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. Starring Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay.

<strong>‘Luck’</strong>

G, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Children/animation.</em> Sam Greenfield is the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

<strong>‘See How They Run’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Mystery/comedy.</em> In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. Starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Avatar’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/fantasy.</em> James Cameron’s Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure “Avatar”, returns to theaters in 4K High Dynamic Range. Written and directed by Academy Award® winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars®, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

<strong>‘Barbarian’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

<strong>‘Bullet Train’</strong>

R, 126 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> An experienced assassin finds himself battling other professional killers while trying to retrieve a briefcase aboard a speeding bullet train. Starring Brad Pitt, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry.