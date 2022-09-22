This weekend at the movies: Sept. 23, 2022

<strong>‘Don’t Worry Darling’</strong>

R, 123 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/horror.</em> Alice and Jack are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise? Starring Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde.

<strong>‘Railway Children’</strong>

PG, 95 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/family.</em> Follow a group of children who are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. Starring Jenny Agutter, Sheridan Smith and Tom Courtenay.

<strong>‘Luck’</strong>

G, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Children/animation.</em> Sam Greenfield is the unluckiest person in the world. Suddenly finding herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

<strong>‘See How They Run’</strong>

PG-13, 98 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Mystery/comedy.</em> In 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When a world-weary inspector and an eager rookie constable take on the case, they find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid world of underground theater, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. Starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan and Adrien Brody.

<strong>‘The Woman King’</strong>

PG-13, 135 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/drama.</em> The remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…Starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch.

<strong>‘Pearl’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery/thriller.</em> Trapped on her family’s isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother. Lusting for a glamorous life like she’s seen in the movies, Pearl’s ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide, in the stunning, technicolor-inspired origin story of the villain from “X.” Starring Mia Goth, David Corenswet and Tandi Wright.

<strong>‘Running the Bases’</strong>

PG, 127 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger 6A High School, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But as a man of faith, he soon faces extreme opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. Starring Brett Varvel, Gigi Orsillo and Todd Terry.

<strong>‘The Invitation’</strong>

PG-13, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror</em>/<em>thriller.</em> After the death of her mother and having no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test…and discovers a long-lost cousin she never knew she had. She uncovers twisted secrets in her family’s history and the unsettling intentions behind their sinful generosity. Starring Nathalie Emmanuel, Garrett Hedlund and Alana Boden.

<strong>‘Beast’</strong>

R, 93 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Thriller.</em> Recently widowed Dr. Nate Daniels and his two teenage daughters travel to a South African game reserve managed by Martin Battles, an old family friend and wildlife biologist. However, what begins as a journey of healing soon turns into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of bloodthirsty poachers, begins stalking them. Starring Idris Elba, Sharlto Copley and Iyana Halley.

<strong>‘DC League of Super-Pets’</strong>

PG, 105 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/Comedy/Adventure.</em> Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Starring voices of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves and John Krasinski.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Jaws’</strong>

PG, 124 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. Starring Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfuss.

<strong>‘Avatar’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama/fantasy.</em> James Cameron’s Academy Award®-winning 2009 epic adventure “Avatar”, returns to theaters in 4K High Dynamic Range. Written and directed by Academy Award® winner James Cameron, “Avatar” stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. Nominated for nine Academy Awards® including Best Picture and Best Director, the film won three Oscars®, for Best Cinematography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

<strong>‘Barbarian’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror/mystery.</em> A young woman discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the night but soon discovers there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Starring Bill Skarsgård, Georgina Campbell and Justin Long.

<strong>‘Lifemark’</strong>

PG-13, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birthmother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she’s only held once. Starring Kirk Cameron, Alex Kendrick and Dawn Long.