Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Sept. 21-27

<strong>Manteno Oktoberfest</strong>

The annual Manteno Oktoberfest returns for four days starting Thursday in downtown Manteno. The event will have a carnival, live music, food and drink vendors and plenty of activities for families to enjoy.

The carnival runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday and will continue from 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. It will be back from noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The carnival is run by Fantasy Amusement.

The kick-off event for Thursday is the 5 p.m. Manteno Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours hosted by The Primal Cut Steakhouse in the Main Street Dining Tent. There also will be outdoor bar service, and from 4 to 7 p.m. is X-Country Live Remote at LaMore Realty.

From 2 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, food and street vendors will be open for operation. From 2 to 11 p.m., outdoor bar service is available with wristbands. At 6 p.m. will be the South Creek Animal Hospital Pet Parade on Main Street. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Park.

From noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, food and street vendors will be open for operation, with drink vendors open until 11 p.m. From noon to 3 p.m. will be an open house at the Manteno Historical Society.

From 2 to 3 p.m. at the Square on Second is Dance Alive! Dance Studio, followed by the Manteno Magic Show Choir. At 7 p.m. is the Peoples Bank of Kankakee County Lighted Parade.

At 11 a.m. Sunday is a blind-draw bags tournament. From noon to 5 p.m. is food vendors and outdoor bar service. At 3 p.m. is a golf cart raffle drawing.

For more information, go to <a href="http://mantenochamber.com" target="_blank">mantenochamber.com</a>.

<strong>9th Annual Scarecrow Contest</strong>

Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the Bourbonnais Township Park District and Ascension Saint Mary will host the 9th Annual Scarecrow Contest and Festival at Perry Farm Park. It is an opportunity for spectators to vote on their favorite scarecrow. Lupe Carroll will be performing, and concessions are available.

<strong>Fall Art & Craft Stroll</strong>

Immediately after the Scarecrow Contest, the Fall Art & Craft Stroll will kick off at 11 a.m. at Perry Farm Park. The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County and the Bourbonnais Township Park District will host art and craft vendors, a kids zone, food trucks and live entertainment. For more information, call Dee at 815-662-7488 or Nancy at 815-954-7702.

Parking, admission and entertainment is free.

The mission of the CAC is to stimulate and coordinate the arts in Kankakee County, and dozens of the area’s artists will be all around the grounds selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, needlework, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.

Attendees can chat with local authors and listen to live entertainment by local performers during the day. A children’s area will include art activities and games, and various food trucks will be on site.

“It will be a fun-packed day outdoors for the whole family to enjoy the sights, sounds and scents of fall,” said CAC secretary Bonnie Brewer.

For more information, a complete list of vendors and the schedule for entertainment, go to the Community Arts Council’s Facebook page.

<strong>Back to School bashes</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, the Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, at 200 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will host a Back to School Bash for all BESD #52 families.

The event will feature inflatables, games and concessions, as well as a fun fair. Tickets are available at <a href="https://besdpta.eventbrite.com" target="_blank">besdpta.eventbrite.com</a>.

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Old Fair Park, 525 Fair St., Kankakee, there will be food, games, school supplies and uniforms available during the First Ward neighborhood's 4th Annual Community Back to School Bash.

Organizers are seeking donations, which can be sent via Cash App ($2river) or by contacting Alderwoman Malone-Marshall at 815-260-8650 or Alderman Prude at 815-573-6905.

<strong>Pumpkin Palooza</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kankakee Valley Park District, 893 W. Station St., Kankakee, will be the 4th Annual Pumpkin Palooza featuring all things pumpkin, including pies and lattes and pumpkin painting. There will be a scavenger hunt at Bird Park. Pumpkins available on first come, first serve basis.

<strong>Sept. 21</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Sept. 22</strong>

<strong>Mums & Pumpkins Fundraiser</strong>

From 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Manteno High School, the student council will be hosting a fundraiser for future dances and student events. Limited quantities available and cost $8 each. Manteno High School is at 443 N. Maple St., Manteno.

<strong>» 815-928-7100</strong>

<strong>Yoga in the Park</strong>

From 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Washington Park, North Entrance Avenue and West Chestnut Street, Kankakee, Duane Dean Behavioral Health presents a community-based violence prevention program, Yoga in the Park. The classes are designed to encourage an end to violence through yoga, transform one’s mood, emotions, thoughts and physical pain for the positive.

<strong>Sept. 22-25</strong>

<strong>Dwight Harvest Days</strong>

Happening for four days is the celebration including craft show, flea market, parade, bags tournament, axe throwing, carnival, canine in the clouds show, car show and food booths.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/dwightharvestdays" target="_blank">facebook.com/dwightharvestdays</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 23-24</strong>

<strong>Coal City Community-Wide Garage Sale</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days (rain or shine), the Village of Coal City will sponsor a community-wide garage sale. Addresses with a list of items will be included on maps that will be online at <a href="http://coalcity-il.gov" target="_blank">coalcity-il.gov</a> and distributed by Sept. 22. Maps will be available at the Coal City Village Hall at 515 S. Broadway, Coal City. The event is free.

<strong>» 815-634-8608</strong>

<strong>Sept. 23</strong>

<strong>Community Partner BBQ</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., UpliftedCare is celebrating its 40th anniversary. The event will be held at UpliftedCare Community Grief Center, 3115 N. 1000 W. Road, Bourbonnais. The open house-style celebration will feature tours, food and giveaways.

<strong><strong>» </strong>RSVP: 815-939-4141</strong>

<strong>Sept. 24</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcome to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>KCC Solar Tours</strong>

The solar tour of KCC’s Riverfront Campus will showcase renewable energy systems designed, constructed and maintained by KCC Electrical Engineering Technology/Renewable Energy students. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., tours of KCC renewable energy systems will start in the college’s Advanced Technology Energy Center Lobby.

<strong>Shelter Open House</strong>

From noon to 4 p.m., the Kankakee County Humane Foundation, at 2214 IL-1, St. Anne, will host a shelter open house during which appointments will be necessary.

<strong>KVBA Cash Bash</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee Valley Beverage Association will host the annual cash bash. A donation of $100 will get entry for two people, free food, soda, beer, wine and some spirits. There will be more than $6,000 available in cash prizes with split the pot and other games running during the day.

<strong>» KankakeeBeverage25@gmail.com</strong>

<strong>Sept. 25</strong>

<strong>Kayak Training</strong>

This all-day training beginning at 9 a.m. includes in-water experiences: wet exits and climbing in your kayak from the water. Conducted by ACA-certified trainer John Chase, the fee is $35 for adults older than 18 and $25 for those ages 18 and younger. Training will take place at Manteno Sportsmen's Club Lake.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.kankakeeriverppa.org" target="_blank">kankakeeriverppa.org</a></strong>

<strong>Market 102/Not In Our House</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, The Grow Center and Harbor House will host a domestic violence prevention project. There will be activities for kids and families, including bounce houses and games. The Center also will host Market 102, a farmers' market.

<strong>M.O.M. Meetup</strong>

From 2 to 5 p.m. at The Acorn Building, 815 S. McMullen Drive, Kankakee, the M.O.M. Squad will host the first event for moms of all kinds to meet up and talk. This is a free event.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:momcoach17@gmail.com" target="_blank">momcoach17@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Sept. 27</strong>

<strong>Community Resource Fair</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27, Kankakee Junior High School is hosting an open house and Community Resource Fair in the gym. Community organizations and agencies interested in participating in this event to engage with parents and youth of KJHS should fill out the registration form. KJHS is located at 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee.

» Vendor registration: <a href="https://www.forms.gle/wRBBWtsJunpjxFRB7" target="_blank">forms.gle/wRBBWtsJunpjxFRB7</a>

<em><strong>To submit a calendar listing, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">life@daily-journal.com</a>. </strong></em>