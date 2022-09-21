A wondrous way to look at nature from James Cameron

Narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and produced by James Cameron, the new National Geographic nature documentary series “Super/Natural” begins streaming on Disney+.

Unlike most nature films, or at least all of those narrated by David Attenborough, “Super/Natural” doesn’t pretend to be eavesdropping. There are no “fly-on-the-wall” moments. The camera motion and special effects are intrusive and obvious and meant to be so. We don’t merely watch or follow a speedy jungle raptor during a nighttime hunt, we’re thrust into the bird’s point of view, as well as the vantage point of her intended prey.

As the title implies, “Super/Natural” puts the emphasis on the special powers and only recently discovered properties essential to many species’ survival. A hawk’s speed and agility might be daunting to a group of mice on the jungle floor, but the mice’s ability to create an early warning system, a “tom-tom” drum system of signals that can travel much faster than the hungry bird can fly.

Unlike Cameron’s “Avatar,” this series does not unfold in 3D — but the effects are dazzling.

• Disney+ also will drop episodes of “Andor,” a new iteration of the “Star Wars” mythology said to offer a prequel to the action in “Rogue One.”

• The 2022 documentary “Escape From Kabul” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) recalls the long-announced withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan, the precipitous collapse of the U.S.-backed regime and the heroic efforts to evacuate civilians friendly to U.S. efforts.

• Streaming on Peacock, the new docuseries “Shadowland” expands on articles featured in The Atlantic magazine about the growing number of Americans who believe in QAnon and similar conspiracy theories and how adherents of such fever dreams have entered state, local and the federal government and begun to base policy entirely on their delusional and often hateful fantasies.

• Also streaming on Peacock is the original comedy movie “Meet Cute.” As the title implies, it’s about a couple who find love at first sight — but not exactly. There are time machines involved and an effort to make that chance encounter “just right.”

• During September, TCM will highlight “soundies” (7 p.m. and 8:35 p.m.). Popular during the World War II years, soundies offered nightclub- and tavern-goers short, five-minute films in a jukebox setting. For a dime, patrons could watch a short performance of the popular songs of the day. These soundies not only anticipated MTV music videos, they also captured and preserved the only existing footage of many Black performers and jazz artists. Soundies later would inspire “Scopitones,” a similar form of 16mm movie jukeboxes popular in Europe in the 1960s. Just as soundies captured jazz performance, these preserved an archive of European pop.

TONIGHT’S SEASON PREMIERES

• Castaways gather on season 43 of “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• Survivors emerge from the apartment fire on season 8 of “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Celebrities perform on season 8 of “The Masked Singer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Honeymooning on the cheap on season 5 of “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A full house on season 10 of “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• A scary honeymoon for Severide and Kidd on season 11 of “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Building blocks on season 3 of “Lego Masters” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).

• The staff plans for the new school year on season 2 of “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Pulling rank on season 3 of “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Teams gather in Munich on season 34 of “The Amazing Race” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• An informant’s death rattles Voigt on season 10 of “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Cody’s estranged ex joins the search on season 3 of “Big Sky” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— The third and final episode of “The U.S. and the Holocaust” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) explores the feelings of horror, disbelief and regret that met the liberation of concentration camps and knowledge of the enormity of Germany’s extermination efforts.

CULT CHOICE

A celestial battle between heaven and hell for a man’s (Eddie “Rochester” Anderson) soul involves a wife’s (Ethel Waters) prayers and a devil-sent temptress (Lena Horne) in the 1943 fantasy musical “Cabin in the Sky” (9 p.m., TCM, TV-G), featuring appearances by Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington and His Orchestra. Vincente Minnelli’s directorial debut.

SERIES NOTES

Sylvester’s plan unravels on “DC’s Stargirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-1PG) ... Two repeat episodes of “World’s Funniest Animals” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW).

LATE NIGHT

Olivia Wilde and Ken Burns are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Eli Manning, Ana Fabrega and Michael Rowland on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Billy Eichner, Beth Ditto and Craig Reynolds visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).