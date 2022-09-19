RANDALL: Time management to clear the clutter

I am a firm believer organized people have more time and get more accomplished. Time management is an aspect of organization. So even though I usually use this column to talk about various ways to clear the clutter, today I am going to emphasize how time management will help clear the clutter of what you need to accomplish.

“Time management is the process of organizing and planning how to divide your time between different activities. Get it right, and you’ll end up working smarter, not harder, to get more done in less time — even when time is tight and pressures are high,” as stated on Mindtools.com.

Recently I started working with someone that had many different responsibilities in his job. As he learned each responsibility, he would dive straight in and work on one task until it was done.

This would have been fine, except the other three areas of responsibility started piling up because he was concentrating on just the one area. After working with him for several days, I realized that he needed a lesson in time management.

I suggested that he break down his day into specific time frames and assign each task he was responsible for to a time frame. By doing that every day he would spend time on his four different responsibilities and would not get behind in any one of them.

In other words, he now has a schedule to follow. Once I explained how to set up the schedule and how it would benefit him and the company he worked for, it made sense. As much as we all like to start and complete a task before we move onto the next task, sometimes it isn’t reasonable or possible without letting something else slip away.

Do you have a schedule that you follow? Are you finding that there aren’t enough hours in the day to accomplish what you need to? That is a sign that it’s time to work on a schedule.

To create a schedule the first thing you need to do is write a list of all the responsibilities or tasks you need or want to accomplish. So, whether you are raising a family and needing to create a schedule at home or you need to create a schedule at work, either way you have a list of responsibilities.

As you write each item on the list, put a number of minutes or hours it should take you to complete that task. Based on this list and times, create a schedule.

As you move through life your schedule will change. As kids grow up, your responsibilities or tasks will differ. At work you may have more added to your plate or you may move into a different role. In everything you do, always start with a schedule.

Even though we know that emergency things come up and we can’t always stick with the plan or schedule, as least you have a plan to go back to, to start again.