NBC bets the future on its past

The network fall season is upon us. Bring on the reboots! Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) was lost in the quantum swamp, a new “Quantum Leap” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) follows a team led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), powered by 2022 technology and secretive military support.

Look for Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) in the slot formerly filled by the late Dean Stockwell. In 2022, she’s Ben’s fiancee and co-worker. But when Ben time travels, she’s seen as a hologram who offers him insights and intelligence from the age of Google. Ben’s first trip takes him to Philadelphia in 1985. The Live Aid concert is in the offing, and somehow Ben is embroiled in a heist to steal rare diamonds and a van filled with enough C4 to put a hole in the City of Brotherly Love.

This familiar trip back to the age of the Walkman and Duran Duran follows a recent formula popularized by Netflix of setting series (such as “Stranger Things”) in their target audience’s sweet spot of nostalgia.

But “Quantum” did not exactly spring for a big production budget to evoke the Reagan era. And Ben’s ability to toggle back and forth between 1985 and the present, without changing wardrobes or hairstyles, demonstrates that, technology aside, styles and pop culture haven’t changed all that much in about 40 years.

The pilot of “Quantum” spends a tad too much time explaining things. That’s strange, given its most dependable fans already have seen the original. It’s also interesting to note the pilot takes place in 1985, a year after the release of “The Terminator,” an audaciously clever film that handles its “visitor/savior/destroyer from the future” premise with far greater economy — not to mention faith in its audiences’ intelligence. Similar to good science fiction, “Terminator” traded in concepts and possibilities with a minimum of emotional sap. Twenty minutes into this new “Quantum,” an apparent terrorist’s actions are mitigated by heart-tugging circumstances. His wife needs money for chemo. This gushy stuff detracts from the mind-bedding aspects of the action and circumstances.

Sometimes, it’s simply enough to contemplate the idea of a time traveler aided by his hologram girlfriend he might or might not remember. Is it because the quantum machine plays tricks with memory? Or because their first kiss is still four decades away?

Look for Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”) as top military brass. So, he was from another sci-fi film released the same year as “Terminator” and a year before tonight’s action. Nostalgia lets you leap backward in time, but apparently, not too many want to move forward.

• “Dancing With the Stars” returns. But don’t go looking for it on ABC. It has been relegated to the Disney+ streamer.

• CBS celebrates the new season with a crossover story featuring the 20th season opener of “NCIS” (8 p.m., TV-14) and the second season premiere of “NCIS: Hawai’i” (9 p.m., TV-14).

It’s easy to forget “NCIS” is one of the few scripted shows to thrive and survive in the first two decades of the 21st century. In its earliest years, this “JAG” spinoff was among the most-watched series on TV, with audiences as large as “American Idol,” then considered network TV’s gold standard. At the time, “NCIS” received very little press or critical acclaim. It’s a little bit like the current status of “Yellowstone,” a series with nothing going for it except its enormous audience.

• The new culinary contest series “Best in Dough” begins streaming on Hulu. First up: fighting words over pizza dough.

Bette Davis plays a homicidal twin (and her identical victim) in the campy 1964 shocker “Dead Ringer” (4:45 p.m., TCM, TV-14), co-starring Karl Malden and Peter Lawford.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

