Library Life: Week of Sept. 17

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• I’m With The Banned: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, celebrate “Banned Books Week” for a book discussion in the garden.

• Book Sale: The sale runs from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A $5 bag sale happens Saturday.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: The group meets at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

• Clay Ring Craft: Wednesday, join to make polymer clay rings. Open at 1:30 p.m. for ages 10-12 and at 6 p.m. for ages 13-18.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

• Medicare 101: Happening Wednesday. Call the library for more details.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, learn to make Gooseberry Patch 5-Ingredient Family Favorites. Registration required (adult program).

• Crafternoon: At 5 p.m. Monday, kids in first through fifth grades can join for a craft or science experiment. Registration is required.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Canning: The library currently has free books and magazines available on the subject of canning.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: Join the book club at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss “Angela Davis: An Autobiography.”

• Candidate Forum: A debate will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday between 40th District candidates Patrick Joyce (incumbent) and Phil Nagel. At 6:45 p.m. will be between 79th State Rep. candidates Jackie Haas (incumbent) and Erin Slone.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Open Game Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited for an open game night featuring ping pong and Cards Against Humanity: Family Style.

• Science with Ms. Faith: At 6 p.m. Sept. 26, kids first through fifth grade are invited to learn about science experiments with household items.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, play book-themed Bingo.

• Storytime in the Park: At 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, go to Legacy Park for storytime.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Foundation of Love” by Amy Clipson; “Among the Innocent” by Mary Alford; “A Beacon of Light” by Linda Byler.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.

