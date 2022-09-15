Live music this weekend: Sept. 15, 2022

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

St. Anne Pumpkin Fest — St. Anne

<em>5 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Railway Gamblers</strong>

Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>6:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>JD & The Puzz</strong>

Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Good Shepherd Manor — 4129 IL-17

<em>12:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kedabra/Gavin Coyle/Hatfield Sisters/Vinyl Goldmine</strong>

Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee

<em>Saturday; see <a href="https://www.halfpaddy.com" target="_blank">halfpaddy.com</a> for schedule</em>

<strong>3 Beer Concert with Tim Boshaw</strong>

590 Peony Lane, Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Jimbo’s — 4316 Rt. 102, Bourbonnais

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>

St. Anne Pumpkin Fest — St. Anne

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The K3 River Band</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<em><strong>The Kankakee Estival Festival is happening from noon to midnight Saturday at Bird Park. For a complete lineup and schedule, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/k3estfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/k3estfest</a>.</strong></em>

