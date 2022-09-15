Live music this weekend: Sept. 15, 2022

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
St. Anne Pumpkin Fest — St. Anne
<em>5 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Railway Gamblers</strong>
Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>6:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>JD & The Puzz</strong>
Good Vibrations — 1680 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>
Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Good Shepherd Manor — 4129 IL-17
<em>12:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Kedabra/Gavin Coyle/Hatfield Sisters/Vinyl Goldmine</strong>
Half Paddy Fest — 428 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee
<em>Saturday; see <a href="https://www.halfpaddy.com" target="_blank">halfpaddy.com</a> for schedule</em>
<strong>3 Beer Concert with Tim Boshaw</strong>
590 Peony Lane, Bourbonnais
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Jimbo’s — 4316 Rt. 102, Bourbonnais
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>South Side Social Club</strong>
St. Anne Pumpkin Fest — St. Anne
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The K3 River Band</strong>
On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<em><strong>The Kankakee Estival Festival is happening from noon to midnight Saturday at Bird Park. For a complete lineup and schedule, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/k3estfest" target="_blank">facebook.com/k3estfest</a>.</strong></em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.