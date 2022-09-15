Bradley library prepares for semi-annual book sale

The semi-annual used book sale at the Bradley Public Library is around the corner. A wide selection of books will be available including fiction, nonfiction and children’s books. Also, there will be a selection of used DVDs, some jigsaw puzzles and assorted other items. All proceeds will help to fund library requests.

Previous purchases by the Friends of the Library include tables and chairs for the Drassler meeting room as well as programming for Summer Reading, youth and adults.

Friends Preview Night is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 for members of the Friends of the Bradley Library. Membership is only $5, which will gain you access to two book sale previews and discounted prices.

Public access to the sale will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.

“Please help support your library and pick up some good reading,” organizers said in a news release.